Tina Cipollari, the very serious health problem: now everything is explained

According to what was revealed by a friend of Tina Cipollari, she would have explained that the columnist suffers from a syndrome that has caused her weight gain in recent years.

Tina Cipollari is a sunny woman, always eager to joke, exuberant and full of energy. In recent years the public of Men and women, who has always appreciated its character, has witnessed an evident physical change. When she entered as a suitor, in fact, Cipollari had a lean physique that has matured with her over the years.

The reasons for this physical change can be various, given that the woman has become a mother of three children in the meantime, she has also grown up and as anyone who has been through knows these two aspects lead to a change in the body. The columnist of Men and Women some time ago managed to lose weight again and get back in perfect shape. The fan complimented her and asked her the secret of that result and she explained that she followed a specific diet that allowed her to get back in shape.

Tina Cipollari, the syndrome she suffers from revealed

In this start of the television season, Tina showed herself more plump in the studio again. The evil ones thought she had returned to unhealthy eating habits, but the truth apparently is another and a friend of the columnist has quickened it to ‘Daily Blitz‘. Tina Cipollari’s weight problems would be mainly due to a physical problem she has been suffering from for some time: hyperthyroidism.

For the uninitiated, thehyperthyroidism it is a clinical syndrome of the endocrine system that has various effects on the body. Those who suffer from it have a deficit of thyroid hormones, which lead to a generalized reduction of the body’s metabolic processes. With slowed metabolism, the body has a harder time disposing of food and this inevitably causes an increase in body mass.

We do not know if what was revealed by the anonymous source to Blitz Quotidiano corresponds to reality, also because at the moment the columnist of Men and Women did not want to comment on it. If so, probably Tina did not want to share this physical problem with her fans, considering it to be something absolutely relevant to her private sphere.