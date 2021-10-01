News

Tina Gunake Sulfur on Corset, Cardi B Glossy for Theory Mugler

The city of Paris lives for fashion, breathes, trembles. Although the fashion shows are linked from 27 September to 5 October 2021, an extraordinary event took place in the capital during the Fashion Week: the opening ceremony of the exhibition Mugler Theory: Very trendy. To celebrate the creator, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts – MMFA – produced and visited this important retrospective, discovering the uniqueness of the man who revolutionized haute couture and perfume.

This Parisian stage marks the return of a visionary artist, photographer, inventor and director. The exhibition takes place at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs – MAD in Paris from 30 September to 24 April 2022, but, in preview, many names have come to find this place in fashion. A few hours before the doors opened, Thierry Mugler presented the multifaceted show to his sisters and brothers, Chandel Thomas, Christian Louboutin, Jean-Charles de Costelbaj, Victor Horsting and Rolf Sneren. Vittorio and Rolf.

The designers certainly didn’t go to Paris for the first time. Models, singers, actresses and actors congratulated Thierry Mugler on his current and past talent. Tina Gunake Wearing a beautiful corset – PSG – before running to the Prince of Parc des for the Manchester City tournament, Cardi B wore a red and signed Mugler suit, worthy of the best cabaret nights. Also available: Carla Bruni – Sarkozy, Natasha Polly, Ariel Dombasley, Amina Muadi, Pascale de la Tour to Bin, Madomichel Agnes, Ali Magdavi, Drag Queen Miss Fame – Rubel’s tug of war -, Audrey Marne, Jack Long and his wife Monique, Meva Gianni Marshall, Casey Catwalder, Sandrine Crosslear, Clarence Fracranes Group Chairman, Cyril Chappey, Sandrin Crosslear, Rosie de Palma, Coco Rocha, Farida Golf, Cindy Pura, Cleveland, Baptist Giabiconi or Alessandra Ambrosio.

Discover the exhibition “Theory Mugler: Cottourism” at the Museum of Fine Arts (MAT) in Paris from 30 September 2021 to 24 April 2022.

