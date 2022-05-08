Tinder, a murder and the theft of 8 million in cryptocurrencies

Girl meets boy on Tinder and they start a romantic relationship. He makes her a financial offer related to the investment and she, a rich heiress of hers, accepts it. The story ends with the theft of 8 million dollars in cryptocurrencies and it is an example of an increasingly common practice: ‘romance’ scams who use the high returns of these financial assets as hook.

The story took place in Texas, USA, in 2021 and stars Divya Gadasalli, a 25-year-old girl who received part of her inheritance – those 8 million dollars that were finally stolen – after the murder of her father. The girl herself acknowledges that she has been the victim of an increasingly growing practice, a crypto fraud known as “the sacrifice of the pigs” because, before emptying the accounts of the victims, the scammers fatten them up little by little.

In her case, she entered into a romantic relationship with a boy supposedly named Bulasa, who shortly after meeting her began to boast of the success he had achieved by invest in cryptocurrencies and advised her that she should also do it, although, yes, through him. Thus began a scam that was only discovered when she could no longer withdraw money from her accounts.

After reading about other cryptocurrency scams, Gadasalli decided to go to the police and the FBI. The scammer, about whom they have practically no information, has disappeared and now she is involved in a real legal battle, after filing a lawsuit against him and two other people who could be part of the scheme, but also against the banks who made some of the transfers and the investment platforms used, one of them Binance, according to Bloombergthe medium that collects the whole story.

It also happens in Spain

Although this bizarre story may seem distant or typical of a series on some platform -such as the well-known Netflix’s ‘The Tinder Scammer’– the truth is that it also happens in our country. A few days ago the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) warned of several dating app scamslike Tinder itself, linked to fictitious investments in cryptocurrencies.

As explained by the organization, fraudsters use vulnerabilities in this type of apps in order to geolocate in towns near the victim and contact them using false profiles of people with high physical attractiveness or a comfortable social position, usually foreigners or with dual nationality.

Once done the match -as the first contact between two people on Tinder is known- the scammer, or scammer, usually resorts to other messaging systems, through which he displays a false but insistent love interest However, there will rarely be a face-to-face meeting and the relationship will only develop over the Internet.

Cryptocurrencies, the fashionable hook

The scammers, therefore, use the sentimental question and add the high returns that in the past they have obtained assets such as bitcoin or ethereum to finish persuading their victims. In a conference organized by the Spanish Fintech and Insurtech Association (AEFI) on good practices in the sector, the president of the CNMV, Rodrigo Buenaventura, pointed out that “a large part of these authentic piracy activities focus on cryptocurrencies because it is the active “hook”, fashionable.

Although he wanted to make it clear that cryptocurrencies and scams or financial fraud “are neither synonymous nor should they be associated as concepts”, he did point out that “a large part of the alleged criminals and those responsible for current financial fraud are taking advantage of these currencies as a formula to sell his deceptions. It is a classic case, since, in every historical era, scams and pyramid schemes have used the fashionable asset as a claim, since it is the one that experiences the most striking price increases.