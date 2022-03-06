Tinder scammer falls for his own game

Simon Leviev, better known as the Tinder scammer, fell into his own trap when he agreed to pay around 6,000 euros for an unknown digital platform to verify his and his partner’s Instagram account. According to the portal TMZthe man was contacted by a woman who allegedly worked for the company Meta or Facebook, who assured him that she could carry out the verification process of his social media accounts to ensure that fake profiles with the name Leviev were blocked from the platforms. social.

Despite the fact that the woman used the same technique that the Tinder scammer used to deceive his victims, Leviev accepted and paid a millionaire figure to carry out the process suggested by the woman on the other end of the phone. Despite all the irregularities of the call where the service was offered, Simon Leviev agreed to have a video conference with the woman, who installed a wallpaper that made her appear to be inside one of the Meta offices, after that, the man made the deposits and with the passing of the hours showed that the accounts were still unverified.

There, the surprised man called the company and he was very surprised that his accounts were not verified and that they would not be because Meta does not charge for this process that is done through a request on the same platform.

But this would not be the first blow that the man has suffered in recent weeks. It was learned that the real family with the surname Leviev sued the scammer for having usurped the family surname to commit crimes and above all, for having damaged the reputation of those who bear that surname.