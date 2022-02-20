Tinder scammer opens account to record video greetings

Simon Leviev, infamous as the Tinder scammer, continues to add to his bank account despite several women’s complaints about the illegal methods he used to make huge amounts of money using the dating app.

According to Insider reports, the 31-year-old Israeli has been taking advantage of the media coverage his case has become to record and charge for video greetings on the Cameo page. For a personalized video in which the scammer says the name and a specific message to the person willing to pay, he can expect to get between $200 and $1,400.

Pernilla Sjoholm, one of Simon Leviev’s victims and narrator on The Tinder Scammer, said she is “heartbroken” to see how the life of the scammer who left her with emotional damage and high debts to pay has no conviction, but many rewards.

Complaints about the Tinder scammer

“To be honest, it breaks my heart to see that a company like Cameo is willing to collaborate with a criminal, who is still wanted in Europe, but who is hiding in Israel,” Sjoholm was quoted as saying. Entertainment Tonight.

Screenshot of Simon Leviev’s profile by the Cameo app, where users pay a creator a fee to receive a personalized video. ( Capture )

“He also has accusations in the United States, but it doesn’t matter. He really is heartbreaking, ”continued the woman, who was seduced by Simon Leviev on Tinder, who made her believe that he was the heir to a rich diamond businessman; and at one point in the relationship they established, she made him believe that she was in trouble so that he would hand over her credit cards and request loans in her favor.

“We went out to tell the story, to expose ourselves, so that they are alert to this criminal; but to see him now with collaborations of this type is incredible”, added Sjoholm in the program of Tamron Hall.

In addition to his Cameo videos, Simon Leviev recently signed a contract with a Hollywood agent to pursue projects in the world of entertainment. Among them a dating reality show and a possible podcast with romantic advice.