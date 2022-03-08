If we frequently experience neck pain and numbness up to tingling in an arm or hand, we may have various limitations in everyday life. These symptoms could be joined by others such as muscle weakness. These disorders could be caused by a cervical disc disease.

Tingling in the hand and arm, dizziness and nausea could be symptoms of a disease that should be treated immediately to prevent it from degenerating

Why is early diagnosis important? Recall that the vertebral column alternates the vertebrae with the “pads” which are precisely the intervertebral discs. The latter have an internal pulpy core covered by a cartilage envelope called a fibrocartilaginous ring. Disc disease occurs when the intervertebral discs move from their location or when there is a reduction in thickness. It is very important to diagnose the disease in time precisely because there are two levels of disc disease. The first step is the disc protusion. In this case there is only a partial leakage of the disc from its bed. The second is much more serious because the pulpus nucleus comes out of its seat. In this way it exerts a friction on the nerves which, when inflamed, cause pain. A neglected disc protrusion can lead to a herniated disc. This is why it should be treated as soon as it is diagnosed.

How a cervical disc protrusion is diagnosed

The diagnostic process includes a consultation with your doctor who will prescribe an MRI. MRI is not an invasive examination but will provide an accurate picture of the situation of the spine. To have a cure it will be necessary to schedule a visit to the physiatrist.

How is it treated?

Rest and anti-inflammatory treatment are usually prescribed to treat the symptoms of protusion. In some cases, epidural injections of cortisone-based solutions are prescribed. Physiotherapy is also essential in these pathologies to relieve the pressure on the spine. More rarely, however, there is surgery which consists in replacing the worn out disc with a prosthesis. These interventions are truly at the forefront thanks to a minimally invasive technique.

If you feel tingling in your hand and arm, dizziness and nausea, it is best to go to the doctor.

