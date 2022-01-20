Tingling in the hands and feet, shortness of breath and memory loss could indicate a lack of a nutrient that is very important to health

It often happens and especially in some periods of our life to feel particularly tired and to experience some discomfort. For example intense tingling in the hands and feet, shortness of breath, having memory lapses or the feeling of not being able to concentrate.

All these symptoms could be trivially linked to severe periods of stress. At the same time, these symptoms could be alarm bells that could indicate the deficiency of a very important vitamin. The so-called energy vitamin, we are talking about the most common and well-known vitamin B12.

A water-soluble vitamin whose stocks accumulate in the liver. This vitamin regulates various biological processes especially related to the sphere of the brain.

The most affected by this deficiency may be the elderly, people with dementia and vegans and vegetarians. However, the deficiency of this nutrient can affect anyone indiscriminately and the causes can be multiple.

In fact, its deficiency may depend on several factors such as the use of the contraceptive pill, food shortages or even the use of antibiotics and sleeping pills. The conditions of the intestine also affect the absorption of this vitamin, in fact a compromised or altered bacterial flora prevents its correct absorption.

Bacterial infections and severe stress can also negatively affect the absorption of vitamin B12. As well as the abuse of certain substances such as coffee and alcohol.

Where to find this precious vitamin

Vitamin B12 is also contained in numerous foods of animal origin, especially the food with a higher content of this vitamin is the liver, but also foods such as beef, rather than fish such as salmon, eggs and fortified cereals are good sources of vitamin B12.

What to do to check the vitamin levels

To evaluate a possible deficiency of vitamin B12 it will be sufficient to do some very common blood tests and evaluate their values. If these symptoms are found, it is advisable to contact your doctor to carry out the indicated tests. In the case of values ​​below the norm it is essential to consult your doctor and implement the right therapy.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can be addressed in different ways, the most valid one is certainly the integration through the use of special supplements. The doses vary according to the needs while the assumption can be of the permanent type especially if you do not go to modify the mechanism that causes a deficiency.

