Tingling in the hands? It can be a sign of problems that should not be underestimated

The moment we experience unexpected symptoms it is almost natural to start worrying. A particularly common condition that is sometimes overlooked is tingling in the hands. For those who suffer from it quite frequently it would therefore be good to know what the causes may be and how to solve the problem.

And that’s exactly why you should never forget to see a doctor even when you feel tingling in your hands: this is a widespread situation, but at times it deserves further clinical investigation.

Pay close attention when you feel tingling in your hands: here’s what it can mean

Tingling in the hands is a problem that affects a lot of people, especially those who are used to using them for hours for work purposes. This is the case, for example, of those who carry out a specific task, such as the seamstress or the mechanic, but also of those who use the computer for several hours of their day.

Arriving in the evening with mild pain can therefore be quite natural. However, this is not always a situation that must be underestimated and that is why it can be useful to understand what the causes may be.

Sometimes it is all the fault of the posture, linked to the task that is taking place in one’s position. It can therefore be enough to move and stimulate the limb for a few minutes to return to normal, as if nothing had happened. The advice is valid even if you were to feel it in the leg or foot.

However, it is important not to underestimate the problem if it still persists. In these cases, in fact, consulting your trusted doctor becomes practically essential.

One of the most frequent causes is related to carpal tunnel syndrome. This can be found precisely by those who use their hands for several hours during their day for tasks that can then be particularly tiring. In these cases solving is possible but exclusively with surgery. Fortunately, however, no hospitalization is required: a day hospital is enough.

A symptom like this, however, can be a sign of a more serious disorder precisely because it is related to the nerves. This situationindeed, it can possibly also be linked to diabetes (check if you drink more than you should) or even to multiple sclerosisa word that is still scary despite the recent advances in medicine.

Numbness, however, can also be associated with deficiency of vitamins, especially B, which is important for the well-being of the nervous system. However, a possible psychological discomfort cannot be completely excluded. Anxiety and depression can in fact cause this too.

An interview with your doctor, who knows the personal history of each of his patients, can therefore prove to be providential to understand what are the insights to do to remove any doubts.