Tingling in the hands? You may have this serious problem

Tingling and loss of sensation in the extremities of the body, what this very common ailment hides.

It often happens that maybe we stay in one position for a long time and then the tingling appears, at that point it is enough to shake a little the limb in question, which can be the hand or the leg, or the foot and everything passes.

It can therefore depend on posture, from the way we are at the desk, or to read a book and do any activity. Maybe we use the wrong positions and this causes the annoying tingling.

But if the tingling is persistent, perhaps for no specific reason, then we need to see a doctor because he can hide something far more serious.

Watch out for those tingling signs that may be hiding something serious

We should not underestimate when the tingling occurs constantly and sometimes for no apparent reason, since it can hide some serious pathologies such as arthritis e carpal tunnel syndrome.

The nerves are at the base of these very strange tingling in fact this tingling or numbness of the feet or hands can be right at the root of major diseases such as diabetes or multiple sclerosis.

The important too vitamin deficiency can cause this tingling sensation and numbness in the hands and feet, especially a vitamin in particular very important for the health of our nervous system, namely vitamin B. But not everyone knows that at the base of the tingling there is also a psychological discomfort dictated precisely by anxiety and depression. In fact, subjects who suffer from these psychological discomforts often have this sensation in the limbs.

It always has to seek medical attention that you analyze in depth what can be the cause of these very annoying sensations in the limbs that prevent a peaceful life. If you are unable to walk well or to take an object in your hand as the tingling prevents us from grasping and strength, all this really affects our lifestyle.

Never underestimate the signals that the body sends usif sometimes they are trivial and solvable, often, unfortunately, they hide something serious and important that requires immediate intervention.