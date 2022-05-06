Tini Stoessel’s decision after confirming her romance with Rodrigo De Paul | DailyShow

The scandal around the romance with the footballer Rodrigo DePaul doesn’t seem to affect Tini Stoessel in the sale of tickets for his recitals at the Palermo Hippodrome. The singer is renewing her wardrobe because she also has the “Violetta” celebrations and their tour plans. She will wear a black suit, whose photo she sent to her boyfriend to ask his opinion, and Rodrigo loved it. Yes indeed, the singer has earned her rich enemieslike the mexican Danna Paolawho was put in third when Tini went out with Sebastian Yatraand now he takes revenge with the tweet “I’m going to write a song called La Roba Hombres”. And yes to China Suarez they killed her.

***

Robert De Niro’s stay in Buenos Aires is hectic, which shows his physical condition at 78 years old, and he already has his private plane to return to New York in the next 48 hours. Many of the actors/actresses who work in the Star plus series “Nada”, who cannot take pictures of him or talk to him, have to reject what their relatives ask of them, at least see him, and nothing. According to the production “it is impossible”. The only possibility was at Faena, doing an extra for 11 hours, and you had to be insured for any accident. De Niro secludes himself in his motor home, he doesn’t talk to the technicians, and in his spare time he rehearses, generally alone with Luis Brandoni (they never rehearsed). While his wife Tiffany and his youngest daughter, with custody, know something about Buenos Aires.

***

As we anticipated, El Trece is “putting in” the money (dollars) for the “All together now” format, whose sets are being made at Don Torcuato. Marcelo Tinelli is super excited about the return to television with this program that is in its first short season, with the idea of ​​continuing. Nivelazo gives him the 100 jurors, some who will come out of auditions and the famous ones who are already summoning, although there are no names. It is clear that they are going to have to fight against a tank like “The Voice”, but what is certain is that they go with everything. Facing Martín Fierro, the producers of LaFlia will be supporting the industry.

***

Julio Chávez never left his classes, who in all these months took care of editing his first film “When I look at her” which he starred alongside the great Marilú Marini. Quite surly to socialize, however, Chávez confirms that he will go to the “Martín Fierro”, since he is nominated for “El Tigre Verón”, in the same list as his friend Marco Antonio Caponi. By the way, Caponi just won the ACE. Chávez is going to sit at the table with the writers, and without his stalwart Daniel Barone, who was not nominated.

***

The days are counting down for the Martin Fierro gala on Sunday the 15th at the Hilton, with Marley driving, and Santiago del Moro sitting at the “Masterchef Celebrity” table, one of the favorites for Gold. Carolina “Pampita” Ardohain who goes with his own camera, he will have his room and with Lizy he will make notes of color in the rooms. It is not yet confirmed that her husband García Moritán will accompany her (they are working on it). On the side of the nominees for “Small Victories”, Natalie Pérez is not going, she is in Europe, and Julieta Díaz will do it with Mariana Genesio. In the preview of the red carpet, “The Last Passenger” begins with Nico Occhiato and Flor Vigna.

***

Filming finale party of “Los protectores” (2nd.) in a Palermo bowling alley behind closed doors and without access to the press. They were Adrián Suar, Gustavo Bermúdez, the Colombian Andrés Parra, Martín Seefeld, Karina Mazzocco, Jorgelina Aruzzi, Mey Scapola, the director Jorge Nisco and the technicians. The series was talked about enthusiastically, and the plans for the future. Aruzzi commented that in hours she was going to Cataratas, Karina Mazzocco her happiness for the nomination as best host (she is going to go with her husband to the gala), and Adrián is still pinched by the full house of each function of “Immature”.

***

There is concern in the production company Kuarzo about the number of “PH (We can talk)” with Andy Kusnetzoff who repeats the format but comes down every Saturday. Thus, yesterday they recorded with Juanse, Andrea Rincón, Sergio “Maravilla” Martínez, Mónica Gutierrez and Rocío Gómez Wlosko. The number he left in his previous broadcast was 6.1 points. Low for the pretensions of the format.

***

It is well known that the images and actions seen in “The Hotel of the Famous” have already been recorded for the most part with a distance of more than 10 days. That is the magical reason why Karina Jelinek was seen on the screen in El Trece, although strictly speaking the model is already spending a few days in Cancun, Mexico. And she too, determined to be a mother, she is looking for a way to monetize that decision, and there are negotiations to turn the day to day into a reality show (type “Being Pampita”). As for reality, there will be a second season, to be broadcast in the summer. They agreed to that, for now.

***

Rating curiosities: Telefé won on Wednesday with an average of 8.6 points, El Trece, 6.7, Canal 9, 2.7, América, 2.2, Tv Pública, 0.4, and Net TV, 0.3 . The most viewed of each channel, “Fugitive”,11.5, “The famous hotel”,9.2, “Blessed”,4.9, “Intruders”,2.9, “Argentine cooks”,0, 8, and “Reshape”, 0.5. Second in the day “The first of us”,11,2, compared to “Los 8 escalones” (last block), 9, “Intratables”,1,8, “Tele 9 al closing”,1,1, “El Lord of the Skies”,0.6, and “Cantoras”, 0.2. The duel “Partners of the show”, 4.9, versus “Flower of the team”, 4.2, while “Dreaming with you”, 8.5, “Moment D”, 4.8. The news with the largest audience “Telefe Noticias”, 9.6, and “Telenoche”, 6.8. The data corresponds to the pollster Kantar Ibope Media.

