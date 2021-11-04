Tinnitus, a nightmare in Europe for 65 million adults

MILAN – Tinnitus is a very widespread and, at times, underestimated nuisance. Assuming that it is a very subjective disorder, there is no doubt that it is a source of discomfort for those who suffer from it. Neglecting it is not a good idea, especially considering that, in the long run, it can be accompanied by a more or less substantial loss of hearing.

Research conducted by the Mario Negri IRCCS Institute for Pharmacological Research in Milan and published today in Lancet Regional Health Europe estimates that approximately 65 million adults in the European Union (EU) suffer from tinnitus, suggesting that this number will increase significantly over the next decade.

WHAT IS ACUFENE. Tinnitus is the perception of a noise, usually a buzzing, whistling, hissing or hissing sound, felt in the ears or head, in the absence of an external acoustic stimulus. In its most severe form, tinnitus can greatly affect people’s emotional health and social well-being.

The study, led by Silvano Gallus And Alessandra Lugo, epidemiologists from the Mario Negri Institute, in collaboration with a team of experts from the University of Nottingham, the University of Regensburg in Germany and the University-Watt in Malaysia, is the first to rigorously examine the prevalence of tinnitus on a representative sample of the adult population of 12 EU Member States, equal to 80% of the EU population plus England.

THE MAP OF THE TINNERS

I STUDY. Between 2017 and 2018, over 11,000 adults were recruited to participate in a survey in: Bulgaria, England, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain, using a series of questions related to tinnitus.

“14% of adult Europeans reported having suffered from tinnitus for at least 5 minutes during the past 12 months – explains Silvano Gallus, reference author of the article -. Severe tinnitus was seen in 1.2% of the participants. This means that in Italy alone more than 6 million Italians suffer from tinnitus, of which more than 400 thousand are severe “.

“We found how the prevalence of tinnitus increases significantly with age and hearing deterioration, while it is similar in both sexes – adds Alessandra Lugo, biostatistician of Mario Negri -. There are currently no approved treatments or medications to treat tinnitus, but there are therapies available to help cope with the symptom. Additionally, some of the latest drug research is showing promising results.

“We hope – concludes Silvano Gallus – that these results can be used to allocate resources on research into tinnitus, in order to accelerate research on effective treatments for this growing problem”.