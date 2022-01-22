The temporomandibular joints are located on the sides of the face and join the temporal bones to the mandible. Temporomandibular joint syndrome could occur when trauma and inflammation affect the condyle, preventing us from chewing or even opening our mouths.

The condyle is the final part of the joint and rests on a disc-shaped cartilage that makes movements fluid. When we open the mouth the condyle slides forward, when we close it it slides backwards.

The problems that can cause trauma and inflammation of this joint are many and can make us feel really bad.

Tinnitus, muffled ears, and dizziness could indicate a disorder involving this all-important joint

Pain is always a wake-up call. In this case it could occur following a dislocation of the jaw or when an incorrect dental occlusion lasts over time. If a continuous snap of the jaw has been bothering us for days, it is best to schedule a dental visit to understand the nature of the problem.

Ringing and ringing in the ears, the sensation of having them plugged or ear pains could be a consequence of the temporomandibular joint syndrome.

The mandibular structures are made up of muscles, nerves and ligaments that are located very close to the ears and a reduction in hearing would be plausible.

Grinding and clenching of the jaws when you have this disorder, especially if it occurs while you are sleeping, could strain your teeth and make them more sensitive by compromising chewing.

Specialist and instrumental visits are recommended because with a CT scan or magnetic resonance the problem would be confirmed.

The specialists then use kinesitherapy and electromyography to study the functionality of the mandibular muscles and nerves and make the necessary investigations.

Vertigo and dizziness

The jaws are delicate and strategic, nerves and ligaments connect various organs. Problems such as cervical, headache or eye pain could result from mandibular occlusions and dislocations.

If it seems to us that our vision is often fatigued or we feel stiffness in the muscles of the neck and shoulders, it is likely that the temporomandibular disorder is presenting.

Eye convergence defects and neck muscle fatigue are linked. If the spasms are frequent we could have a loss of orientation.

The ear is the organ of balance and is connected to the jaw by nerves and cartilages. Vertigo and dizziness can be consequences of the syndrome.

The visits we periodically make to the ophthalmologist or otolaryngologist are very important to understand the nature of pain, dizziness and muscle fatigue.

If they depend on a temporomandibular disorder, it is best to find out as soon as possible.