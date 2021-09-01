Tino Vettorello’s black spaghetti in honor of Penelope Cruz – EgNews OlioVinoPeperoncino

It is the homage of the Treviso chef Tino Vettorello to the Spanish actress on the occasion of the 78th International Film Festival which opens today at the Lido of Venice

Today, Wednesday 1 September, the 78th edition of the International Film Festival will start at the Lido of Venice. Also this year the event will be accompanied at the table by the gourmet dishes of the Treviso chef Tino Vettorello, patron of the “Terrazza Biennale”, the exclusive location located in front of the Red Carpet, the gastronomic heart of the Festival.

Directors, actors, producers, opinion leaders and an audience of enthusiasts meet at the “Terrazza Biennale” for moments of relaxation, work, interviews, parties and gala evenings. Chef Tino Vettorello, who has been managing this restaurant for more than 13 years, knows well the needs, tastes and greedy secrets of many international interpreters who love his cuisine and Italian cuisine in particular, such as George Clooney to whom Tino has dedicated to the famous dish “Rombo alla Clooney”, or Vasco Rossi conquered with the dish “The reckless sea bream” and again the “Journey to the South” dedicated to Lady Gaga, the American singer who has Sicilian origins.

A dish of land and sea that enhances the Mediterranean cuisine

“This year I want to pay homage to Penelope Cruz’s Mediterranean beauty and her magnetic smile by dedicating one of my dishes to her” said Tino Vettorello. “My idea was born from the desire to create a very suggestive Mediterranean dish: a spaghetti with cuttlefish ink with Prosecco, salmon roe, marinated scampi, bisque scampi air, chanterelles and red Tropea onion in sour. A dish that represents the beauty of Mediterranean cuisine between Italian and Venetian, sea and land excellence. I’m sure a dish like this will make her smile and will remain an indelible memory of this beautiful edition of the Venice Film Festival ”.

Tino Vettorello chooses for his creations products of the highest quality DOP and IGP that give life to unique recipes inspired by the enhancement of our BelPaese and above all of its land of origin: the Veneto.

Of his art, Tino says: “In the kitchen I love to experiment and research the essence of taste, I like to define myself as a chef who transforms raw materials into food, who uses imagination and technique to tell a journey through a dish. Savoring and choosing the product you can create unique and unforgettable recipes “.

At the Venice Film Festival all the restaurants of Chef Tino Vettorello implement the measures provided for by the protocols for the anti Covid 19 procedures and operate with the utmost respect for the rules to guarantee total safety for customers.

Tino Vettorello chef and entrepreneur of Venetian catering

The career of Chef Tino Vettorello began in Treviso in the 1980s, with the direction of some important restaurants and the opening of his “Al Traghetto”. It is then the turn, with the support of the Cà Foscari University, of “Veniceat”. The latest locations that see Tino Vettorello on the command deck lead us to the “Villa Soligo” restaurant inside the Luxury Hotel Villa Soligo in the province of Treviso and to Jesolo at the “Michelangelo-Tino” restaurant in Cortellazzo.

For over ten years, Vettorello has been successfully dealing with the creation and management of refined international catering projects, such as the one for the Venice International Film Festival, the Sochi Winter Olympics, the Rome Swimming World Championships, to name but a few. some. Among the guests of Vettorello in Venice, James Franco, George Clooney, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Caine, are just some of the international names who wanted to savor the Chef’s gastronomic creations, to which are also added many names of the Italian star system, such as Monica Bellucci, Valeria Golino, Carlo Verdone, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, Vasco Rossi and many others.

He has also signed dishes and recipes for important national brands, including Tortelli with Radicchio Rosso Tardivo IGP from Treviso and walnuts for Fini. (GIUSEPPE CASAGRANDE)

