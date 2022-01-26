Tinto Brass reveals: “I should have shot Rambo”

In a recent interview, Tinto Brass talked about what were the missed opportunities in his career

In a recent interview Tinto Brass (The key, Caligula) talked about his long career behind the camera, which began in 1958 with the making of the short film Spatiodynamisme. In particular, the master of erotic cinema has revealed what he considers the main missed opportunities. Among them, it is striking the presence of some films destined to enter the history of cinema which, in the hands of Brass, would probably have become something very different.

In particular, there are two films that Tinto Brass regrets not being able to make: Rambo And 9 1/2 weeks. Regarding the lack of direction of the two films, the author stated: “During my career there have been two other big missed opportunities, but due to an error of assessment by the producer, Dino De Laurentiis: Rambo and 9 ½ weeks“. The Vietman war veteran film starring Sylvester Stallone was directed by Ted Kotcheff (Weekend with the dead) and came to theaters in 1982, while the erotic drama starring Mickey Rourke and Kim Basinger was made by Adrian Lyne (Flashdance).

Also in this interview, Tinto Brass reveals that he was close to directing another classic as well: Clockwork Orange which, as is known, was then beautifully adapted for the big screen from Stanley Kubrick (2001: A Space Odyssey). In particular, he said: “I had decided to shoot A Clockwork Orange on condition, however, to make L’urlo first, but when I returned to Italy the project was proposed to Kubrik. The film caused a sensation but I have no regrets, I am proud to have shot L’urlo: an angry and utopian choice that gave substance to the revolutionary moods of the time“.

