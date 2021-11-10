Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep is now a stand-alone game, free on the Epic Games Store – Nerd4.life

Tiny Tina’s Assault on the Dragonkeep, the 2013 expansion of Borderlands 2, is now a stand-alone game for PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), renamed for the occasion Assault on the Dragon’s Keep by Tiny Tina: A unique adventure in Wonderlands. The game is available at a price of 9.99 euros in the digital stores of the respective platforms and it is free on the Epic Game Store For a limited period of time..

You can redeem the game for free on the Epic Games Store at this address until Tuesday 16 November. Once done, it will be in your library forever, just as if you bought it.

This is certainly an interesting operation and which obviously was conceived by Gearbox in view of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the fantasy-themed spin-off of Borderlands and set in the role-playing game invented by Tiny Tina arriving in 2022.

Here is the official description of Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A unique adventure in Wonderlands:

Destroy skeletons, defeat dragons and battle giant golems in Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Unique Adventure in Wonderlands. Experience the beloved 2013 adventure that started it all in this campaign filled with fantasy, fun and mountains of magical loot!



The queen has been captured and her kingdom is in danger: only you and your friends can restore peace to this enchanted and eccentric land. Blast your way through treacherous forests, eerie crypts and fearsome fortresses, but beware – your adventure can change in an instant due to Tina’s cheerful and chaotic whims. Dive into this epic board game-style adventure and get ready for the fantasy combat of your life!

Action at your fingertips

Choose your character from six unique Crypt Hunters, each with their own abilities and powerful builds, to immediately dive into single-player or co-op fantasy battles.

A world of adventure and danger

With Tina as the Bunker Master, the surprise is always around the corner! Be prepared for anything (especially hungry Mimic disguised as treasure chests).

Shooting, Looting and Magic

Vanquish any enemy using a large assortment of powerful firearms as you shoot lightning bolts and fireballs from your fingertips with Magic Grenade Mods.