Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands First Impressions

Prepare your board and your dice because Tiny Tina’s Worderlands is here.

In recent days we have been able to enjoy a small part in the form of a closed demo of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the new spin off of the Borderlands saga that pays homage to the fantastic universe of Dungeons and Dragons. It is developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games and its launch is scheduled for next March 25 of this year for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Playstation 5, Playstation 4and in pc through temporary exclusivity on the Epic Games Store.

The charismatic character of Tiny Tina that we already met in Borderland 2 He will be the one who narrates and carries the weight of the plot of this video game. Although this will not be the first time, since in the DLC for Borderlands 2 of Tiny Tina “The Assault on the Dragon Fortress” the same thing also happened; we were able to live in first person a RPG game mastered by Tiny Tina along with the protagonists of the game. The popularity of the DLC was so great that now they bring us more and better in the form of a unique video game and spiritual successor, so roll the dice and get ready to hear these first impressions.

Who wants to play a role-playing game?

“Guys, welcome to your first game of the best game in the world. I’ll be the Master and my job will be to tell you a fantasy story and… Give me initiative, kids!” A new game has started, where the rules… Well no rules, only what Tiny wants. We will enter an extraordinary kingdom to defeat the Lord of the Dragons.

Two new characters participate in this game, the stubborn captain Valentine and Frettea robot obsessed with the rules (you can already imagine the funny scenes that will occur with a cast like this together) In this part of the game that we have been able to test we have been allowed to explore a optional zone, to avoid the main plot, but we have been able to follow a very interesting mini-story with very funny moments. Our mission? Help a little goblin to gain independence from her race.

From this demo we can say that it has been quite generous in terms of content, the map was quite extensive, with secondary missions and a main one. The Borderlands formula is still maintained intact even when making maps, enemies everywhere and many loot to discover. To make our role-playing game more interesting, our great master will not hesitate to throw us special dice that will be hidden throughout the map, if we find one and open it, luck may or may not smile at us, this will influence the final loot.

We are in a role-playing game and as good players we must take decisions sometimes, we will be able to achieve our goals either by taking out our roughest side and bully or let ourselves be carried away by passion and flirt to achieve what we set out to do. It is highly recommended to use this second option if you want to laugh and, in addition, a little help from your crush never hurts.

Give memories to death

Now let’s talk about the lessonswhich will be a total of 6: stabbomancer (Damnmancer), clawbringer (garrapinazo), spellshot (Spellcaster), Brr-Zerker, Graveborn (Sepulchronate) and the Spore Warden (Forestry sporiferous). We have been able to test 2 of them, the grave and the knifemancerwhich are based on the necromancer and the rogue.

The Sepulchronate he uses his own health to cast powerful dark magic spells, in return, he receives health by defeating his enemies, so it will be important to find a balance so that this does not play against us. In addition, it has a pet the sea of ​​​​”nice” called semicheek who will cast spells alongside us and support us in and out of combat.

The Blademancer It is stealthy and hides in the shadows to make itself invisible, it can become lethal when it attacks behind the enemies’ backs. In addition, it has the ability to launch spinning daggers to attack from a distance. It is recommended to guide your build to critical damage to make the most of its advantages.

The combat remains the same to what we already knew in the previous installments of the saga Borderlandswe will play in first person and we will have to make our way through endless enemies. Each class is different and I liked that we were given a little more freedom in this installment when choosing different profiles, it totally resembles a role-playing game.

we will have our life bar and ours shieldthis last essential if we want to survive in these lands full of monsters, if we die in combat, as in previous installments, we can return to life if we manage to kill an enemy before the time bar runs out, if not, it will return to us to play start the fight and on top of that we will lose money. Resurrecting is still expensive.

Game Over… For Now

As the final culmination of the demo we had a challenging duel against a boss, which at first seemed like little, but no, what a fight! It was a dragon, metallic, but a dragon after all. It is necessary to adapt to the mechanics to be able to defeat him and take into account small enemies in case we need to kill one to resurrect. After dying over and over again, I changed the build to adapt to the confrontation, finally getting the victory and it being very satisfactory.

In short, I really enjoyed this new installment, tiny tub He is one of my favorite characters in the series and his previous DLC is also my favorite part of all the ones I have been able to play. Now, if you expected a drastic change or new developments that would change the saga as we know it, I’m afraid that is not the case, the essence endures and remains intact. But, if you are one of those who go to Borderlands for its playability and above all for that rogue humor that represents it, you are in luck because it comes loaded with both.

Some time ago it was described Tiny Tina’s Wonderland as “a great entrance door”, so if you are new to the Borderlands franchise it is ideal to enter and from what I have seen in this demo I confirm those words. In addition, it will come with a campaign narrative cooperativeand that can be added up to four players adventureso it is ideal for playing in company.

