tip coming in January, Simone Inzaghi gives three names

Strengthening the attack: this is the number one goal ofInter for the January market. Simone Inzaghi believes that the blanket is short as regards the offensive department: Edin Dzeko goes towards the age of 36, Lautaro Martinez did not start the season in a brilliant way, the new signing Joaquin Correa it only goes to flare-ups and doubts persist about the continuing physical problems of Alexis Sanchez (returned from South America with a muscle problem).

Inter transfer market: attacking goal, Caicedo in the viewfinder

Inzaghi, who risks being in an emergency against Napoli because Lautaro is back too bruised from Argentina, thus returns to clamor for a tip a Beppe Marotta And Piero Ausilio, ready to please him in January.

According to the latest rumors, Inter have returned to move for Felipe Caicedo, which Inzaghi knows well after having coached him for a long time at Lazio. To the Genoa the Ecuadorian tip, 33, has not managed to settle in, and in January could change the air and hug her mentor again: I am 28 networks made in A with Inzaghi.

Inter transfer market: Belotti and Jovic options

Among the alternatives, the Nerazzurri carefully evaluate the possible engagement of the Torino forward Andrea Belotti, now in total break with the grenade as regards the renewal of the contract expiring in the June 2022. The Gallo could arrive at a discounted price from Turin, which he would like to avoid lose it on a free transfer next summer.

Abroad teases the name of Luka Jovic, due out in January from Real Madrid because it is not part of the plans of Carlo Ancelotti, which so far has used it very little (just 7 appearances in all). Inter, who have already looked for him in the past, are ready to ask for information but will only sink in the event of favorable conditions.

Calciomercato Inter: the names for the summer

The speeches for the young tips have been postponed to the summer Giacomo Raspadori, Gianluca Scamacca and Lorenzo Lucca. The two Sassuolo strikers have long been in Marotta’s notebook, always rejected by the neroverde management, the center forward of the Pisa is the news of the last few weeks. However, the negotiations are expected to be long and expensive, while the Biscione needs to immediately close a low cost attack in attack.

