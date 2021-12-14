World

Tip of 4 thousand dollars, but the waitress does not share it with her colleagues: fired

It happened in the restaurant Oven & Tap in Bentonville. Ryan received the figure ($ 4,400) from a group of real estate executives with the symbolic intent of supporting a category of workers hard hit by the pandemic. The gesture, complete with a moving reaction from the waitress, was filmed and shared on Instagram by Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, to witness the nice surprise. But then everyone fell apart.

Her boss had in fact asked her to split the amount with the rest of the staff but that was not what Mr. Wise had in mind who complained to the restaurant and recovered the money and then tipped Ryan back outside the club. But for this she was fired on the spot.

Sharing tips – explained the owner – is a common practice in the restaurant industry that we follow to ensure that all members of our team are adequately compensated for their hard work. “It will be. Meanwhile, Ryan has debts to pay: “I have to repay a significant amount of money for student loans – she said – I am devastated”.


