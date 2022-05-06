tips for a healthier life

Many people suffer from a very common joint disease, namely arthritis. Here are the special tips to fight it in a healthy way.

How many times in our life have we heard of arthritis or do we suffer from it in a completely direct way? Statistically, at least three out of ten people suffer from this disorder which affects movement muscles and bones.

We are faced with a kind of inflammation that I increase its range of incidence in the weakest subjects from the physical point of view. The obese in particular suffer from this annoying and painful pathology and it is not always easy to bring everything back to its purest and healthiest state.

Calibrating the quantities of meals and having a more genuine and correct eating style in general helps to make this type of inflammation less pressing. However, for man there is an ally par excellence that helps him to get out of this deficient condition only if he is able to be constant and with great willpower.

Neglecting a sedentary lifestyle is the first step, as well as antagonist of arthritis to the muscles of our body. Second step? L’physical activity and more generally stretching and phisical exercises likely concentrated in the area where the inflammation is most acute

Physical exercises against arthritis: the most useful tips to over time cancel the most common inflammation among people

As we have already been able to see and ascertain from the medical-statistical data, patients suffering from arthritis to muscles and bones are quite frequent especially for those who tend to lead a rather sedentary life.

Already getting out of this condition would help the body to get away from the possible pains that derive from it. From here a healthy well-being which would affect the myocardial area and in general a more intense and peaceful night’s rest.

What is the ally that triggers this type of mechanisms useful to our body to find a healthier and more satisfying condition? L’physical exercise in these cases it is the best ally, after all also to feel good about yourself.

The first thing to do is not to undergo enormous efforts or excesses that would lead to inflammation in an even more burdensome condition. A moderation in physical exercise or stretching would be enough and repeat it with the same intensity once a day or once every two.

In these cases it is good to rely on typical exercises of muscle contraction and / or distensionby slightly increasing the pressure in the area of ​​our body ‘affected’ by arthritis.

In this regard, they exist 5 specific exercises which would help the ‘patient’ to fight and over time eradicate this strong inflammation. The advice is tested and witnessed by sports doctors and physiotherapists on all.

Before doing any sport it is good to undergo stretching and muscle relaxation exercises, tilting the head from right to left and rotating it 360 degrees. Then he touches the shoulders with an “up and down” and inclined movement: perform everything alternately.

The palm joint is another stimulation exercise to awaken the affected muscle. Push-ups, wrist twists, and finger stretches complete the picture of actual exercise preparation.

The second advice of doctors and physiotherapists is to help themselves with gym weights. The number of kilos? Depending on your possibilities as long as you do not go to exert excessive pressure on the inflamed area affected by arthritis.

After completing the classic series of stretching or exercises used for muscle ‘awakening’, the advice is to start practicing an underwater sport such as swimming or a simple walk without exaggerating physical effort.

This condition accustoms the area of ​​the body affected by inflammation of the muscle and bones to move away from the classic resentments that would take over during a rather sedentary lifestyle.

Another secret, less tiring from the point of view of movement and certainly more static is the physical exercise of the so-called ‘Plank’. This belly down technique consists in placing the body in a parallel position and suspended a few centimeters from the floor, resting almost exclusively with the elbows on the ground and the tips of the feet.

Last and not least is the exercise that prevents the muscles from contracting and making them sluggish. In this case it is customary to rely on one of the spiritual disciplines where our body and the parts that compose it would benefit.

This discipline takes the name of “Yoga“, To which it is right and advantageous to add two other techniques recommended by experts in the field, namely the”Tai Chi” and the “Pilates“.

Do you also suffer from the most classic inflammation system that affects our body? So what are you waiting for to follow these useful tips for a healthier and more controlled life?

