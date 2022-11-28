Tips for administering medications to children correctly

For some new parents and for some others who are not, giving medicine to babies or young children has become a constant challenge, regardless of what element you supply them with, it is having the conviction that the child needs the medicine.

Many times the rejection of kids towards the medicines It may be because they perceive the doubt of the parents and the distrust, you can seek advice from the pediatrician in case the child rejects the medicines still needing them. The professional can recommend other medicines whose dose is lower and taste better. One of the rejection factors towards the medicinesis the presentation, that is, for the kids it is easier to swallow a syrup than a tablet. Find out about the alternatives that can facilitate the process.

How to make the child take his medicines

Read the instructions on the label, how to use, contraindications and possible side effects.

Follow the suggested measurements for dosages.

Make sure that the child is sitting or standing when taking the medicine, reducing the risk of choking or suffocation.

Avoid relating the medicines with candies, because it can generate risky confusion for the child, just as it is important that you prevent the minor from consuming medicines Unsupervised.

Specialists recommend avoiding mixing the medicine with other drinks, as it can stick to the bottle or glass.

It is normal for the kids They don’t want to take the medication because it doesn’t taste the best, so don’t punish them. Like many other factors of motherhood, this one requires a lot of patience for the little one to accept the medicine.

It is recommended that you mix medicines with strong flavored foods to reduce the bad taste, or you can alter the sense of taste by giving him cold drinks after the medicine to reduce the bad taste in the mouth.