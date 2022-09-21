Tips for eating out and maintaining healthy habits
1. Do not arrive at the restaurant very hungry
If you skip any of the meals you make during the day to compensate in some way that you are going to eat out… better not do it.
2. Choose water to drink
There are also other options such as: sparkling water, infusions or teas, coffee… thus avoiding sugary drinks and alcoholic beverages as much as possible.
3. Vegetables always present
Salad, grilled vegetables, vegetable wok… it doesn’t matter, in all possible formats and colors, vegetables are always welcome.
4. Appetizers yes, but with a conscience
When we go out to eat, it’s almost an impossible mission not to snack or take dishes to share… I’ll give you a trick to eat appetizers more consciously: add to your individual plate everything you want to take from the beginningso you can see how much you’ve consumed.
5. Add flavor
6. Visualize the healthy plate
The healthy plate is a visual tool that is used as a guide to create healthy mealspaying special attention to the quantity and quality of the food that is part of each dish.
7. You don’t have to finish all the food
Remember to connect with your levels of hunger and satiety. We are used to not leaving anything on the plate, but if you are no longer hungry, you do not have to eat everything by force.
You can offer the food that you don’t want to someone at the table, order it to take away… if these options are not possible, and you know the restaurant because you are a regular, you can also ask that they put less quantity on your plate than usual or ask for half menu.
8. Eat mindful
Mindful eating refers to applying mindfulness to eating, paying attention to the experience of thoughts, emotions, physical sensations… practicing mindful eating outside the home may be quite a challenge, but not impossible. I’ll give you a trick: at each bite, place your cutlery on the table, so you have more time to chew.
These are some of the tips that you can carry out to eat away from home in a healthier and more conscious way. Don’t skip your next meal to make up for what you ate out, as this will perpetuate unhealthy and risky behavior.
Remember the most important: you are human and you do not eat only to give energy to your body, but also eat for pleasure.
Therefore, whenever you go out to eat, keep your healthy habits as much as possible, but without going crazy. One “unhealthy” meal won’t ruin the lifestyle you’re building.