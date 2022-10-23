Tips for Lupus Patients

Systemic lupus erythematosus is a chronic, progressive, multisystem disease and occurs ten times more frequently in women than in men.

IS lupus Systemic erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic, progressive, multisystem disease that occurs ten times more frequently in women than in men. Lupus patients can be found within various medical specialties, such as rheumatology, hematology, nephrology, neurology, general medicine and pediatrics.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), although the lupus found worldwide, and in all climate zones, is not a common disease, tends to run in families, and is more prevalent in certain ethnic groups, such as black American women, and in families Mexican mestizas.

Given this, the Spanish Society of Rheumatology has made several calls for the prevention of this disease, for which it advises that:

Prevention is very important when exposing yourself to the sun, since it not only causes the appearance of spots on the skin but can also be a clear trigger for outbreaks of lupus .

Toxic habits such as tobacco or excessive alcohol consumption should be avoided.

Control cardiovascular risk factors.

Keep the vaccination schedule up to date, although avoiding live virus vaccines.

Do not forget the continuous use of medication and follow the recommendations of your rheumatologist, they will help you improve your quality of life.

We must remember that the lupus It affects each patient in a different way, so in addition to following these general tips, each one should follow the treatment assigned by their rheumatologist depending on the condition and symptoms they suffer from at any given time.