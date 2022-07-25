Tips from the Central Bank of Cuba to avoid scams

The Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) shared a group of tips for Cubans to “take care of their electronic money” and learn to avoid magnetic card scams.

In a statement published on their website, they included two lists of tips to keep in mind so that people on the island can “take care of their money.”

Facebook Central Bank of Cuba

The first refers to “what should not be done“:

Do not share the matrix printed on the back of the coordinate card (serious and frequent error).

Do not share the passwords of your cards or payment channels.

Do not keep the keys together with your cards.

Don’t use easily accessible passwords like ID numbers.

Do not make information printed on the cards public.

Do not inform strangers of the data of the identity card, number, volume or folio.

The second list of tips details what the user yes you should do:

Use strong passwords.

If in doubt, change the access codes for cards and payment channels.

To receive a transfer, inform only the number printed on the magnetic card or the standardized account.

Periodically consult the operations carried out.

If you lose a card, request the reprinting of a new one through the Transfermóvil APK, or visit the nearest branch.

If you detect a lack of money in your bank account, go to your bank and report the situation.

If you confirm the scam, file the complaint with the police unit.

The BCC explained to its clients that fraudsters take advantage of their victims’ “trust”, the lack of knowledge they have about the services they use, “the ease with which they provide card information and personal identification to third parties.”

In April, one of the people who fell for a magnetic card scam in Cuba was the youtuber Dinah Star. He lost 21 thousand Cuban pesos (CUP), for an online purchase-sale of freely convertible currency (MLC).

Dina had her CUPs together and was ready to buy MLC, but this electronic money cannot be purchased in State establishments, because they do not offer it. This forces people to buy the electronic currency on the black market, making transfers, which facilitates robberies like the one suffered by the youtuber.

His complaint on social networks led other people to tell how they became victims of electronic theft in Cuba. Among the reasons why so many people fall for this type of scam is the fact that the Cuban electronic currency is only obtained by transfer, illegally.

This also means that the complaints of the victims of theft are not always attended by the police, because one of the elements that responds to the complainant is: “you were also doing something illegal“.

In the summer of 2021 the Cuban government closed the purchase – sale of foreign currency in the country. They indicated that it was a temporary measure but they have maintained it for a year.

The Minister of Economy and Planning, Alexander Gil Fernandezannounced this week, in the ninth regular session of the National Assembly of People’s Power, the opening of a new foreign exchange market for the purchase and sale of foreign currency to the population.

However, he did not specify the opening date of this market, nor did he specify the price that the currency will have. He just claimed that it will not be the 1×24 exchange rate that until the present moment officially maintains the State.

After his statements, the currencies experienced a slight drop in Cuba price on the black market. The US dollar, which had reached 118 Cuban pesos (CUP), fell to 114. The same thing happened with the euro, from 123 it fell to 120 CUP. The MLC decreased from 120 to 117 CUP.

These data are not official, they are a representative rate of the informal market, calculated by the independent media outlet El Toque.