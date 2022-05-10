Tips so that your account is not stolen in networks, it is easier than you imagine
Social media profiles with the blue pimp (verified) are targets for cybercriminalswho seek to seize these accounts to market them.
According to the Dijin of the National Police, in 2020 in Colombia identity theft skyrocketed 409%, and a study by the TransUnion financial information center digital impersonation in the world showed that 149%, while in the country 243%.
In order for the victim to fall, hackers use various methods. The most common is through social engineering attacks (phishing, messages that seem very real) by direct messages or emailswhich usually involve multiple steps.
How does it work? Seeing that the profile is verified, the attacker investigates the potential victim to gather information about her and use this data to bypass security protocols.
In most cases, cybercriminals work to gain the user’s trust and then manipulate it. For example, they can write you a DM on Twitter, with a user who seems to support the app, telling you that an email or a code has just arrived. That’s when you get fake notifications that look real.
For example, there are phishing websites that often look like a Twitter login page, but are not: these messages can include harmful attachments or links to spam sites.
behind everything seek the user to divulge confidential information to violate security policies: They ask for access codes or data that allow them to enter the profile and take over the account. But remember, “Twitter will never ask you to provide your password in an email, direct message, or reply,” the company explains on its corporate blog. And doubt that a support is writing to you directly.
To this is added the advice of the security company Fortinet in a statement: “If the attacker uses social networks to establish a relationship with his target, it will be easier to create the necessary trust to get him to click on malicious links or enter private information. sensitive in an online form”.
These malicious links lead to different types of malware such as viruses, Trojans, spyware (spyware) and ransomware (data hijacking).). Cybercriminals use malware to access devices and networks to steal data and take control of systems, create botnets, cryptojack, or damage systems.
take care of the conversations
In its social network security guide, the cybersecurity company Eset explains that in many cases the theft of information on these platforms is partly due to misconfiguration of privacy optionssuch as not having two-step verification activated or having the same password for everything.
Some of the practices that cybercriminals do when they gain access to their victims’ social networks are to make sure that the email with which the account and password were created are the same as the personal email, because if they coincide, they are made more likely. easy access to other information systems (bank accounts, institutional emails). Besides, they can change the name of the social network to sell it to people who buy accounts with followers (warehouses).
According to Andrés Ramírez, systems engineer and cybersecurity expert, it is important to pay attention to the security of social networks because in these spaces private conversations are shared and friendships are created in which personal things are told, and if the cybercriminals manage to access them, they can use them to carry out scams, pretending to be the real person.
Beyond these recommendations, security settings are important to prevent strangers from accessing personal information that could be used by malicious actors, as you just read.
Learn how to set up your account security
Instagram: On this platform the settings offer stronger protection against unauthorized access to your account and identity theft (choose whether you want it to be public or private).
To find the settings: open the profile, click on the three bars in the upper right corner of the screen, select Setting and then go to Security. To activate the two-step authentication: Settings, Security and select Two-step authenticationclick Get Started, and then check how you want to receive the code (Text Message or Generated in an Authenticator App).
Twitter: If you want to review the security settings in this social network, go to the Settings and Privacy option found in the menu and activate the session verification option, which will send a text message with a code to the mobile phone, which You will be prompted to start using Twitter.
In this way, in case the password is stolen, they will not be able to enter. To activate the Two-Factor Authentication you need to go to Security, there are also other additional methods such as SMS, security key, backup codes and temporary password.
Facebook: To be clear about the level of security risk in this social network, you must first enter the option Setting found in the menu on the left and then go to security and privacyonce inside (Security) you can define the values you want to have a greater or lesser impact on the security of the account.
It is important to activate the alerts and login approvals options. If you have any concerns about whether someone else is accessing your profile, you can review the privacy options. trusted browsers Y Where do you sign in?.