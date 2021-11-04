tips to avoid stinging

Here comes the cold and it is necessary to warm up indoors. The gas and electricity billsHowever, this year they risk skyrocketing given the increase in raw material costs and less availability from Russia. According to the Arera (Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment) this year spending on electricity for an average family it will be equal to 631 euros, about 145 euros more than in 2020. For the gas instead the increase will be 155 euros, with a growth of 15% and an average total expense of 1,130 euros. The Draghi government has already intervened three times, fielding about 7 billion in total from June to today, but the reduction in the charges on the bill will not prevent new increases. To avoid a too strong sting, therefore, it will be necessary to strive to save. Here’s how you can do it.

Save on heating to avoid the sting on your bill

Enea (the National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development) has published a Decalogue to avoid unnecessary and expensive consumption. First of all, to avoid high costs it is important decrease heat loss, which can occur through the roof if it is not completely isolated, through the walls or through the windows. For this tReflective panels can be placed between the radiator and the external wall, reducing the transmission of heat to the outside. «It is a simple solution – says Enea – but very effective for limiting heat loss, especially in cases where the radiator is embedded in the wall, reducing its thickness and degree of insulation. To help reduce external dispersions, a simple sheet of aluminum foil may suffice“.

And again, the Agency recalls that “a plant consumes and pollutes less when it is correctly regulated, it is clean and without limescale deposits. For those who do not carry out maintenance on their system there is one fine from 500 euros“. Another advantageous element is to focus on the latest generation systems, using condensing or heat pump generators with high efficiency. There are also biomass-fired boilers and hybrid systems. For all this there are ad hoc tax discounts.

If you don’t have the money to do it, another rule, the simplest of all, is the moderation. In any case, overheating the rooms is bad for your health. There maximum temperature should be 22 degrees and in general each degree less also means the 10% less fuel consumption.

Shield windows and watch out for times

Another clever thing you can do is screen windows at night, closing shutters and shutters and having fixtures that avoid heat loss. Then you have to be careful when you turn on radiators and boilers. It is convenient keep them on when the cold is more intense (in the afternoon and early evening) and then turn them off during the night, when the heat accumulated in any case is partly maintained. The maximum ignition time daily, reports Aeneas, varies depending on the area and ranges from 8 to 14 hours.

Avoid objects above the radiators and thermostatic valves

Often many of us put clothes and objects on radiators to heat. Good, using them to dry the laundry does not allow the heat to spread well. So if you keep the window open for half an hour while the system is on, the ability to heat the room is reduced.

To save money, you can then use the thermostatic valves, which regulate the flow of hot water in the radiators, preventing it from exceeding a certain temperature. S.i thus consumes up to 20% less gas. Furthermore, the system must always be equipped with an automatic temperature control unit, with the programming that always guarantees savings.

In any case, you can always ask a technician to make an energy diagnosis of the building, to see if there are any heat losses, evaluate the presence and status of the thermal insulation and think about possible interventions to be done. Of course, what matters is always the cost-benefit ratio. For interventions, such as switching to photovoltaics (with heaters and heat pumps that self-feed and practically zero costs) you can use the restructuring bonus, the eco-bonus and the 110% superbonus. Until the end of this year, all three conditions will be more advantageous.

Alternative heating

Finally, there are the alternative heating systems, which are very advantageous from the point of view of consumption. The baseboard heatingfor example, it is embedded in the wall and spreads heat efficiently by keeping the walls dry while avoiding moisture. To work it requires little water and ensures a savings on your bill up to 30%.

The underfloor heating, then, based on a radiant panel system, unlike the skirting board, it allows the furniture to be brought closer to the wall. There are two types: with pipes and with electrical conductors. THE costs can go down in the bill up to 25%. Finally there are the ceiling heating (which uses thermal radiation on surfaces with an operation that recalls that of the sun) e the infrared one (able to exploit the electromagnetic waves that heat the surfaces of the room and not the air). The latter can lead to a cost reduction of up to 50%.