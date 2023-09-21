Tips to create the best WhatsApp channel in the style of Bad Bunny and Real Madrid

The channels are available globally. (Whatsapp)

WhatsApp also wants to be Application Where news and current events could be disseminated and that is why it started its work “Channel”A system that allows public messages to be spread large audience, In this way, both companies and celebrities or the media can have a new way to inform their followers.

unlike groups of traditional chatis a form of channel one-way communicationwhich means that only administrators They will be able to write on them. Additionally, a channel can be managed by one or more people and subscribed users cannot see which other people belong to it to ensure their ownership. confidentiality,

It is located in the Tools tab “news”where can we find “State” on top and “Channel” A little further down. This is exactly where it will be possible to view the latest Update And published messages.

This is a new form of channels. (Whatsapp)

popular forum instant messaging The importance of the ceremony has also been highlighted “Search Channel”, which allows users to find active, popular and new channels; These are all linked to a particular country to focus on local content, although profiles from other countries can also be followed without any restrictions.

When you enter one of the channels, you will be able to see all the messages sent through it. As a reader, it is only possible to share messages or leave responses. You can also see the total number of followers and total number of reactions for each message.

thoughts of WhatsApp The point is that anyone can create a channel, although currently only celebrities, commercial brands, and media can do so.

Channels are a form of communication in which only the owner of the space can publish. (infobae)

There are several steps to follow to create a channel, even if we are on a mobile device. Android one of two iPhone, For both cases we have to do this:

– Open WhatsApp and go to tab “news”,

– After this you have to click on sign , which is located immediately to the right of the function “Channel”,

– By pressing new we will get the function “Create Channel”Instructions will appear on the screen and then you have to touch “continue”,

– A new window will be displayed where it will be possible to add a channel name, a description and an attractive icon.

– And to complete the process we have to click “Create Channel”,

In case of users who need to do it from the browser, the following procedure is necessary:

– First of all you have to open WhatsApp Web and click on the icon “Channel”,

– Next, we must touch , choose more “Create Channel”.

– Click on the option after receiving instructions from the application “continue”,

– A new window will be displayed where it will be possible to add a channel name, a description and an attractive icon.

– Finally, you should only touch “Create Channel” And the new WhatsApp channel will be ready to go.

On the other hand, if you want to leave one broadcast channel and delete them all, you must follow the following steps:

The first thing to do will be to install WhatsApp on another mobile device.

– Select when adding a number, after granting the relevant permissions three points From the top corner.

– option to “Add New Device”,

– then a QR code huge.

– All you need to do is scan the code from your main smartphone.

– After this you will return to the previous version of WhatsApp, which will not have any tab named “news” And it will be possible to see only the window of “State”,

Within the search option there is a tab called Popular. In that box we will find the channels that have the highest number of followers. At this time, the people who are in first place are Netflix (13.1 million followers), real Madrid (11.9 million) and bad bunny (9.4 million).

After top 3 there are other places where number of users is more Katrina Kaif, FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, Liverpool and Aashay Kumar.