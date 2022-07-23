Tips to have perfect eyebrows

Cara Delevingne, Dana Paola, Kylie Jenner, Halie Bieber… Surely their names ring a bell and not only because they are some of the most famous celebrities in the world, but also because they all have in common what many of us consider “perfect eyebrows” . During the last years, the look has been the great protagonist of our faces and perhaps for this reason, now we pay more attention to everything around it.





The eyebrows have become the great protagonists of the face, so much so, that taking care of them and keeping them perfect has become practically an obligation. The make-up artist Cristina Lobato, gives us the keys to get a heart attack eyebrows.





“The first thing we must do is provide the proper care for the hair of the eyebrows. To do this, I recommend using a specific serum that will make the hairs more flexible, stronger and healthier. In this way we will achieve denser and more asymmetrical eyebrows”, explains the makeup artist. In addition, it is also important to have a good cleaning of and to have be careful with hair removal methods used and hyperepilation.





Don’t you know how to wear heart-stopping eyebrows? Calm down, we reveal the tips that will help you have them perfect.





You brush daily. How many times have we had the typical rebellious hairs that have not left us alone? By brushing the eyebrows every day with specific combs for it, we can make even the most rebellious hairs calm. Use suitable products to remove make-up. When it comes to removing makeup from our face, the eyebrows are often one of the parts of the face that accumulate the most makeup, so it is essential to clean them properly to avoid the accumulation of residues. To do this, the make-up artist recommends using a serum to hydrate and improve the quality of the hair. False the hairs when applying makeup. Many times we consider that the amount of hair we have is insufficient, so a good technique is to falsify hair by hair in the most unpopulated areas. It is also important to comb them once they have been drawn. Use eyebrow pomades. It is one of the trends that are being used the most in recent years. Pomades offer us the possibility of having the eyebrows of the color that we like the most in a simple way. In addition, they also serve as an opportunity to cover the most unpopulated and hairless areas. Set the eyebrow. Once we have achieved the tone, texture and thickness that we like the most for our eyebrows, it is important to fix it with a bar of glycerin soap and a gupillon.

Because you are the most important… Estetic.es