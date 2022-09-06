Tips to improve hygiene at home

The home it has become living space. Overnight, homes have been transformed from centers of work and training to places of relaxation. This is because we constantly change the way we relate to the environment and people, where we prioritize the present and quality time. Enjoying more of being in our homes and therefore, of the importance of decorating it and adapting it to our needs.

To achieve well-being, we seek to incorporate new behaviors and habits not only cleaning and hygiene but also of order and decoration in order to feel comfortable, enjoy our private environments, and that these provide us with protection, care, well-being and a sense of belonging.

The Silestone Institutethe Cosentino Group international platform for research and dissemination of knowledge, promotes 10 hygiene keys on the kitchen to apply them as habits.

10 good practices to enhance the well-being of your home Food hygiene and care is vital to avoid stomach infections, as well as having a clean refrigerator. (Dreamstime/Dreamstime)

The purchase, a first step in confidence

Browse the store:

-Hygienic conditions of the establishment and collaborators.

-That the products that require it are refrigerated or frozen.

–Examine the product: That the external appearance of the food is good.

-That the containers or packaging are in perfect condition.

– That the label contains all the information regarding ingredients, category, weight, storage conditions, expiration date, among others.

Keep the cold chain : Buy the refrigerated and frozen at the last minute and transport them in special bags to prevent them from thawing. Store them on the corresponding shelf of the refrigerator or from the freezer.

Let the air run in your refrigerator!: do not fill the refrigeratorexcessively, keep it clean and in perfect technical condition to maintain safety temperatures. Store protected food in covered containers and place cooked products on the upper shelves and raw products on the lower ones, to avoid possible contamination.

Clean, package, label and place in the freezer: Clean: Before freezing, clean food and discard inedible parts.

Packaging and labelA: Place the foodsin airtight containers and with a label (drawing of the label with food, freezing date and the number of servings).

To freeze : Freezing must be fast, check the power of your freezer .

Be careful when defrosting!: The safest method for defrosting is in the refrigerator. Vegetables and greens can be thawed directly in boiling water. Consume thawed food within 24 hours and do not refreeze.

Fresh food does not mean clean food:Carefully clean the foods They are eaten raw like vegetables. To prepare cold sauces such as mayonnaise extreme hygiene precautions, keep them cold and consume them as soon as possible. Dishes prepared with heat, but consumed cold, such as custard or pastry cream, are also considered at risk.

cooking against germs: Cooking at high temperatures (frying, oven, stew…) is almost always an effective sanitizing method. If consumption is not going to be immediate, keep the foodcooked hot or cold, avoiding warm temperatures, and for a very short period of time, or else freeze it.

Don’t let bacteria cross you: The passage of microorganisms from one food to another through utensils or surfaces is called cross-contamination and is the most common cause of food poisoning. Clean utensils and surfaces every time you handle a different food and remember that your hands are just another utensil.

Your hands, one more instrument: Do not forget that you can also contaminate the foodsyou must be careful with your personal hygiene. Your awareness and attitude is the key point to avoid food poisoning.

Your kitchen, a great ally: The design of the kitchencan help improve your living conditions hygiene, the elements must allow cooking in forward motion; that is, clean, store, handle, plate to avoid contaminating the food.

Design ideas for your home

• Reform the distribution and expansion of spaces to combine life and work

• Incorporate technology that facilitates the routine and makes you live in a more comfortable way.

• Have open spaces.

• Promote more sustainable spaces, making the most of natural light.

• Select colors and decoration objects that define your lifestyle and give joy, design and freshness to your environments.

• Create space and a sense of lightness when making a change or choosing a home.

