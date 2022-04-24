Tips to improve the signal on your cell phone if your calls drop – Technology Tutorials – Technology

Has it happened to you that when you most need to make a call or send a message, your phone loses signal? This is quite a frustrating situation. Nevertheless, in sometimes you can do certain things to make the device work normally in a “dead zone”.

These tips are delivered by the web portal ‘PC Mag’, which has studied mobile phones for 15 years.

Put your phone in airplane mode or restart your phone

Cell phones often get confused about the network or cling to one that is meters away. The quickest way to fix this problem is to put it in airplane mode and wait about 10 seconds and then put it back on signal.

This will help your phone to search for new available networks to improve your coverage.

In some cases, such as when crossing international borders or on public transport where the signal is completely gone, it is better to restart your cell phone.

You’re holding your phone wrong

Believe it or not, holding your cell phone incorrectly can block the signal antennas inside it. An example of this is the iPhone 4, since its receivers could be easily blocked by hand.

If this happens to you, try holding your phone with two fingers or trying to block as little of the case as possible. In case you’re wondering, cell phone cases don’t block the signal, so you don’t need to remove them.

Need a new SIM or clean it

If you have had your cell phone for many years, your SIM probably needs a good cleaning. For this, you can remove it and clean the metal surface with a disinfectant towel or with a cotton swab that is moistened with a little alcohol.

If you have already done this and you see that your cell phone does not receive a good signal, you have to call your operator and request a new latest generation SIM.

Change the signal between 3G, 4G or 5G

The efficiency of your device depends on updates.

The network on your phone is important because the newer it is, the more efficient it is at using carrier resources.

In many cases phones only pick up a weaker signalwhich you can quickly fix.

To do this, go to ‘Settings’, then click on ‘Cellular data’ and finally change the network to the one with the best signal.

