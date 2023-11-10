Tips to Improve Your Vision and Avoid Vision Problems

It is estimated that around 80% of Spaniards over the age of 18 suffer from some form of visual impairment, according to data from the Vision Study conducted in Spain by Clínica Baviera. On the one hand, as far as young people are concerned, they suffer, first of all, from “myopia (poor distance vision), 39% suffer from it,” says Javier Sainz, an ophthalmologist at Clínica Baviera in Madrid. (poor near vision), which is seen in 18% of the population, and astigmatism (blurred vision at all distances) in 38%.

On the other hand, from the age of 40 or 45“Presbyopia or eyestrain usually appears, the most common visual defect in Spain, which reaches 43% of the population, This is “the inability to focus on near objects due to the aging of the lens, which loses elasticity and is no longer able to perform its focusing function.”

In children, ophthalmologists report, “If it is hereditary myopia is usually common from the age of 3 or 4.”And between the childhood and primary education stages when it is caused by other factors.





As far as the elders are concerned, he says,From the age of 40 or 45, presbyopia usually appears and later, from the age of 60 or 65, cataract usually appears. (Opacity of the lens)”. In addition, it is important to know that “as we age, the chances of suffering from certain visual pathologies such as retinal problems or glaucoma also increase.”

What causes the worst damage to eyesight?

There are many factors that can damage eyesight, including individual genetic predisposition, age or lifestyle habits such as work or hobbies.





That’s why he believes “it is important to get our eyes checked periodically to detect problems in the early stages and treat them in a less complicated way.”

genetics

Genetics “plays an important role in refractive vision problems such as myopia, hyperopia or astigmatism.” However, as experts point out, “They are not the only factors that interfere with vision problems Because other pathologies, or injuries or trauma or surgery, etc. may play a role.”

Screen

Contrary to what many people may think, the risk of suffering from visual problems does not lie in the use of the screen itself, but “The number of hours we stay up to date using our near vision,” Ophthalmologist details.

Screen abuse has different effects on children and adults. On the one hand, he points out, “excessive use of mobile phones, tablets or computers, and therefore, nearsightedness, can lead to an increase in the likelihood of developing myopia in children.” However, in adults, this misuse can cause the following visual discomfort:





Visual fatigue. By exceeding the limit of hours recommended to spend in front of the screen of this type of device, it is normal for the eyes to suffer more damage than usual and the quality of vision to decrease.



By exceeding the limit of hours recommended to spend in front of the screen of this type of device, it is normal for the eyes to suffer more damage than usual and the quality of vision to decrease. Headache or migraine. If you spend too many hours in front of the screen you may get headaches and even migraines, remember, it is better to stop it in advance, before they lead to major complications.



If you spend too many hours in front of the screen you may get headaches and even migraines, remember, it is better to stop it in advance, before they lead to major complications. Red eyes and dry eyes. It may also happen that due to excessive exposure to screens the hydration of your eyes decreases and as a result, one of the most frequent symptoms is red eyes and dry eyes.

10 ways to improve eyesight

Some tips to take care of our visual health:

Pay attention to symptoms such as fatigue and dry eyes which are very common in everyday life and which we can solve with rest or the use of artificial tears.

Take care of your diet for good visual health in general. A healthy, balanced diet and regular, moderate physical exercise can help us keep our visual health in good condition.

To avoid eye irritation, burning, redness and tearing, use sunglasses, filters in air conditioners and keep them well hydrated.

It is advisable to take periodic breaks during the working day; Place computer screens at about 50 cm and at an angle of 45 degrees in relation to their height, at a distance of 30 cm from mobile phones and 40 cm from tablets; Get good rest or manage stress and anxiety by getting enough sleep. Whenever possible and where there is an option, it is recommended to wear glasses instead of contact lenses in the office.

In the case of makeup, false eyelashes or colored contact lenses, we should pay attention to making good use of them and removing makeup thoroughly to avoid eye problems such as redness, tearing and infection.

Using diving goggles to protect our eyes while swimming in the pool and washing ourselves in the shower will help us avoid the discomfort and eye irritation caused by chlorine.

In the spring, pollen allergies are very common and can cause redness, itching, stinging or hypersensitivity to light. Therefore, as far as possible, we are advised to avoid contact with the allergen that affects us, maintain proper hydration of the eyes, reduce outdoor activities and not rub the eyes.

With the arrival of summer, air conditioning is part of our daily lives and we use it regularly throughout the summer. Excessive use of these devices can increase eye dryness as the water layer in the eyes reduces and not enough tears are produced to keep them hydrated and moist. The solution is to use artificial tears from time to time and avoid the irritation caused by it.

With the high temperatures of summer, it is common for more germs to grow on the surfaces we touch, so it is important to remember to wash your hands frequently to avoid infection.

As soon as winter arrives, our eyes start facing the problem of redness, watering and infection. Limiting the use of heating, using a humidifier, and hydrating the eyes with artificial tears can help avoid these discomforts.

food for the eyes

It is known to everyone that good nutrition is one of the basic pillars to enjoy a healthy life. Sanz explains, “Eating a balanced and varied diet helps all parts of our body to function perfectly and so a good diet is essential in our daily lives to take care of our body in general and our eyes in particular.” It’s important to implement a routine.”

There are various nutrients and foods that can help us have good visual health: