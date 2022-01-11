Tir hangs on the edge of a precipice 100 meters high: all the fault of the navigator

A vehicle poised on the edge of a precipice 100 meters high. We are in Changzhi, north of China. Here, according to what was reported by the Courier service which cites local sources, a truck driver was following the directions of the satellite navigator, when he found himself in a rough road, where he was completely blocked. It is likely that the GPS had not taken the dimensions of the vehicle into consideration. Luckily the driver of the truck merci and his colleague managed to get out unscathed and walk away. The road was closed from 1 to 4 January, days that were needed for rescuers to remove the truck and allow free movement.

An articulated lorry dangles off a precipice in Shanxi province, northern China

Satnav sent the driver on a narrow mountain road, he tried reversing, crashed through guardrails, but escaped as it hung over 330ft drop

3 tow trucks cut it in half & took 3 days to pull it up pic.twitter.com/CfLBfpDOjy – (((L Buckland))) (@chalkeblue) January 7, 2022