World

Tir hangs on the edge of a precipice 100 meters high: all the fault of the navigator

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

A vehicle poised on the edge of a precipice 100 meters high. We are in Changzhi, north of China. Here, according to what was reported by the Courier service which cites local sources, a truck driver was following the directions of the satellite navigator, when he found himself in a rough road, where he was completely blocked. It is likely that the GPS had not taken the dimensions of the vehicle into consideration. Luckily the driver of the truck merci and his colleague managed to get out unscathed and walk away. The road was closed from 1 to 4 January, days that were needed for rescuers to remove the truck and allow free movement.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: your contribution is essential

Your support helps us ensure our independence and allows us to continue producing quality online journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential for our future.
Become a supporter too

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Next article

Mountaineer falls into a ravine: his dog saves his life by heating him for 13 hours

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

which of these women is the one who is pregnant?

November 2, 2021

No vax in the United States, career over for the military who refuse to get vaccinated

November 24, 2021

Claudio Brighenti, a life dedicated to sailing, died at the age of 47

3 days ago

it was the last memorial of the Tiananmen massacre- Corriere.it

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button