Tiran and Sanafir, the Red Sea islands that can facilitate the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel

Two soldiers from the Multinational Peace and Observation Force on the island of Tiran.

Soldiers from the Multinational Peace and Observation Force on the island of Tiran guard the Gulf of Aqaba.

They are desert, uninhabited and the largest of them barely measures 60 square kilometers.

But they could hold the key to a thaw in relations between two historical enemies, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The islands of Tiran and Sanafir, in the Red Sea, have a strategic position at the entrance to the gulf that houses the Jordanian port of Aqaba and the Israeli port of Eilat, and a turbulent history.

The resolution on its sovereignty could be key to the beginning of the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, as Tel Aviv has already done in recent years with countries such as Morocco, Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

