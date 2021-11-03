Tired eyes? How to fight free radicals with the diet

Experts call it oxidative stress. In practice, it is the result of the overwork which day after day we subject the eye, our organ of sight, between the action of smog, of the lights that alternate, from the prolonged vision of a computer screen or a smartphone. All these activities, when excessive, force us to prolonged visual efforts capable of generating an accumulation in the tissues of the fearful “Free radicals” responsible for the oxidation process with consequent aging of the ocular structures.

Fortunately, the eye aims to defend itself, but we must help it. Even with an intelligent power supply. And since childhood.

How the eye is made

The eyeball it is a layered and very complex structure. On the outermost part there is the sclera, which appears white (only in the central part there is the iris, that rounded area that defines the color of the eyes) and is almost rigid. It is this that gives the eye its typical oval shape and is covered by the conjunctiva, a thin protective membrane. Further back, the cornea, a kind of “transparent window” that covers the iris, allows incoming light to filter through.

Behind the cornea lies the crystalline, a particular lens that adapts to the incoming light, thus “adjusting” the visual sensation. The second layer of the eye is represented by the choroid, within which there are blood vessels. In addition to functioning as a “reservoir” of blood for the eye, the choroid prevents light from reflecting in the eyeball, thus distorting visual sensations. Deep inside, there is the most important part for viewing.

AND the retina, within which there are the nerve cells that have the task of collecting visual stimuli and sending them to the optic nerve, from which they will then reach the visual area of ​​the brain where they will be decoded. Perhaps it is not known that vision in the retina is not the same in all areas. There is a point, the fovea, where the vision is more acute and another, the blind spot, where you see nothing. Not all nerve cells in the retina work in the same way. The cones and rods, in fact, have the task of “picking up” the light signals when the light is maximum, during the day, or at dusk, when the light intensity fades.

How to “feed” it properly

Proper nutrition it is particularly useful for the lens, which has the task of allowing the images to be focused on the retina. This natural lens is made largely of proteins which, with age, tend to denature themselves especially due to oxidation caused by free radicals produced in excess by oxygen with light.

The lens to defend itself from this aging uses vitamin C, primary factor of the physiological antioxidant system, present on average in quantities sixty times higher than in any other part of the body. It also uses powerful anti-free radical enzymes that contain some trace elements of particular importance such as zinc, copper, manganese and selenium.

Like the lens, the ocular nervous tunic, that is the retina, can be facilitated in its function by some nutritional elements, especially for some specific anatomical areas. For example, for its most central portion, called macula lutea. The presence of two carotenoid compounds, lutein and zeaxanthin, is important, which during the normal photochemical process of vision are demolished by the effect of free radicals. The continuous availability of these two specific carotenoids also allows for quick adaptation when switching from dark to bright light, minimizing glare.

This reserve can be reduced with a consequent lengthening of the period of adaptation to light due to visual stress and / or an excess of free radical production. In addition to the beta-carotene that protects them from attack by free radicals, in order to function properly they must have a specific photosensitive pigment, rhodopsin, made available by vitamin A.