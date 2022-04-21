Our bodies have really weird ways to send us signals that something is not working. It does so with particular symptoms that should alert us. Besides the common ailments, if we feel anything unusual, then we would do well to see a doctor.

Often, we return home in the evening with an annoying headache, a disease that affects millions of Italians every day. We take the classic cachet, hoping for an immediate effect and, perhaps, we go to bed. Or we rely on a much loved drink such as herbal tea, perhaps combined with a citrus fruit.

When to go to the doctor right away

At other times, the headache is also accompanied by a certain irritability, symptoms of a syndrome that affects men and women. Not to mention headache accompanied by fatigue and muscle aches, a sign of another syndrome that particularly targets ladies.

In short, this particular evil is often the light that our engine has jammed and that we should overhaul it. That is, finding time to go to the doctor.

There is, however, another type of headache, curious, but equally dangerous. There will, perhaps, happen to have tired eyes, fatigued and with a headache. Well, if that were the case, we should be worried because these are signs of an unpleasant pathology.

When the pain is localized not as usual in the forehead or back of the neck, but behind the eyes it may not be a coincidence. We feel intense pain behind the pupil, sometimes having a hard time keeping our eyes open from the pain inflicted.

Tired, fatigued eyes and with headaches could be the signs of this pathology that could lead to serious health problems

So much so that it deserves a special pathology, that of the headache behind the eyes, as the Humanitas specialists explain. The causes of this disorder can be many. Inflammation, migraine, acute sinusitis, temporal arteritis, inflammation of the optic nerve, tension headache.

According to experts, we should be more concerned about whether it is a first-onset, spontaneous or post-traumatic headache. Either of high intensity, or with worsening symptoms and unresponsive to common analgesics. A headache associated with other symptoms such as fever, neurological deficits, eye disorders, severe hypertension is also a wake-up call. And the list could be longer.

What remedies should we take? In addition to going to the doctor, we could introduce some precautions. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, cold cuts and cheeses, but drink plenty of water instead. Sleep in a dark room and, in any case, limit exposure to bright or flashing lights, loud noises and very intense smells. Disconnect from mobile phones, smartphones, PCs, TVs.

