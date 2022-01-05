“Tired of cancel culture”. Students in revolt in the former university of Letta

No to politically correct and Woke ideology that is raging in universities throughout the West from the Anglo-Saxon world. It is the alarm cry, as he reports Free, by a group of students from the most important French political science institutes, including Sciences Po Paris, the university-laboratory of the left gauche caviar and chic progressivism where he also taught Enrico Letta, secretary of the Democratic Party and former director of the École d’affaires internationales of the famous Parisian university.

The anti-woke student letter was published by Le Figaro: “ We, students of all the political science institutes of France, deplore the censorship, official and unofficial, omnipresent in our schools, by some students, associations and professors, and by the administration. “we read. Furthermore, in our small way, the students continue,” we want to sound an alarm on the dangers of cancel culture. Far from being a purely Anglo-Saxon phenomenon relegated to the walls of American campuses, the exacerbated community spirit of this out-of-this-world intellectual enclave wants to lay down the law on everything “they say. The goal, they explain,” hereby, it is not to pose as victims, but to alert our fellow citizens and our leaders to the drifts of the French political science institutes which, let us not forget, are destined to form our future intellectual, political and economic elites. The drifts that we currently observe within the Sciences Po of France will soon spread everywhere “.

“A clumsy progressivism”: revolt in the University of Letta

As the French students point out, not only students, professors or right-wing associations are targeted, but all those who refuse to submit to the dogmas of political correctness and Woke ideology. “ This clumsy progressivism and the connivance of the institutional actors who pamper it are fueled by the greatest evils of our time: fear of being rejected and intellectual laziness on the one hand, megalomania and victimization on the other. “They remark. The examples of the unbreathable climate fueled by identity politics and the ultra-progressive ideology that also rages in Sciences Po, are innumerable. From professors accused of Islamophobia last year, to the lynchings of right-wing student associations such as Uni, Le Cercle Mauriac, Le Printemps Républicain, the crusaders of politically correct do not spare anyone.

The “anti-racist” books for the summer

That woke risks being the dominant ideology in political science faculties is a fact. During the summer of 2020, the Sciences Po Instagram page published a photo with the covers of a series of books recommended for the summer by the university. All dealt with the themes most dear to woke supremacy such as white supremacism and anti-racism. White frailty, that racism that whites don’t see by Robin Di Angelo, White supremacy and me, fight racism, change the world and become a good ancestor by Layla Saad, How to become an anti-racist by Ibram X. Kendi are just some of the titles in the photo collage. Uni Sciences Po, a right-wing student movement, regretted on Twitter that the university had published a list of “ all that is more conformist in the Anglo-Saxon far left right now “.