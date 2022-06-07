Tired of comparisons? Christian Nodal does not stop and changed his hair color again for a more striking one

The singer Christian Nodal has not stopped giving material to cut because in less than a week he changed his hair color again, because now it looks a shade similar to lilac. It was last Sunday through her stories on the social network Instagram when she revealed that she was once again undergoing a transformation.

The Mexican could have been subjected to the discoloration of his hair again due to the constant comparisons in which he was seen for having had it quite similar to that of the singer J Balvin, who in recent days also exposed it in his personal account of the camera.

Since then some differences began between the twoWell, the Mexican regional music singer on Saturday clarified that no one had bothered to ask him how he felt in the midst of the constant gossip and memes that emerged.

However, in the middle of a presentation offered a public apology to the Colombian for the song “Girasol” that came out this weekend and that has been a “shootout” against the interpreter of ‘Qué más then?’.

Nodal said that both had already discussed everything that had happened and made the points clear. Nevertheless, could not stop the release of the song because it was too late.

The comparisons began when Nodal decided to dye his blonde hair with various flowers. Balvin has done the same on several occasions, not only because of his particular designs, but also because of the diversity of tones that he likes to change constantly.

The interpreter of ‘Rojo’ also took advantage of the launch of his musical album ‘Colores’ to do this, which is usually uncommon in men, however, it is becoming fashionable to make this type of radical change.

José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, real name of the Colombian, through the stories of his Instagram account He also apologized to the interpreter of ‘Botella after bottle’ after all the misunderstanding that there was. In addition, she asked not to continue talking about what happened because they are both public figures. In turn, she also sent out the best positive vibes.

