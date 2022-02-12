In the current socio-occupational landscape there are many stressful factors that can negatively affect a person’s physical and mental health. As various authoritative studies show, these indicators are more evident in highly industrialized countries where the pace of life follows rather frenetic times. In such circumstances, it is not only the body that feels the impact of an extremely accelerated routine that is affected, but also mental health. This is why sometimes fatigue and irritability or apathy could denounce more than a lack of vitamins in the body a more complex condition that should not be overlooked.

How stress levels can affect various dimensions of life

Nowadays we often hear about stress to the point that this term has become in everyday use. They can stress family relationships, romantic ones, they can stress social situations or work. That’s why finding a balance that allows you to fully enjoy life is a fundamental aspect for everyone. Sometimes the stressors can take on such a weight in daily life that they determine real syndromes involving mind and body.

Where there is a work limitation, it is possible to obtain some protections on the work and assistance level. In this regard, we have previously illustrated which are the 5 mental illnesses for which the INPS recognizes the invalidity pension. Therefore, recognizing a stressful situation is important in order to be able to intervene adequately on the person’s health. Sometimes, the cause of similar experiences could be traced to the working dimension.

Tiredness and irritability or apathy could indicate not a vitamin deficiency but this sometimes underestimated syndrome

A phenomenon that we hear about more and more often is that of Burnout. It is a real syndrome, as indicated by the World Health Organization, which affects the occupational dimension. THE

l Burnout is the result of a chronic stress in the workplace that gradually emerges in a prolonged manner. According to the WHO, this phenomenon is influenced by at least three main factors including emotional and physical exhaustion, decreased productivity and depersonalization. These events are accompanied by both physical and psychological symptoms such as visceral and joint pain, nausea, cynicism, tension, emotional detachment and a sense of failure.

Episodes of Burnout can often occur in professions that involve helping and relating to third parties. Or, in jobs where the level of responsibility is high or that require repetitive, monotonous and boring tasks. Identifying the underlying causes of some symptoms is very necessary for a differential diagnosis and to carry out the most suitable treatment for the person.

Deepening

Here are 3 memories children will keep for life from their parents