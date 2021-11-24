Tiredness during the day, exhaustion and sleepiness are alarm bells not to be underestimated and to be remedied immediately

It will have happened to many of us to feel particularly tired and exhausted during this period. We repeat that it can be due to a too heavy lunch or that it is the fault of the change of season. However, if the problem persists, we cannot ignore it but it is advisable to consult the specialist. Such a physical state, in fact, can affect our performance at work and our social life. If repeated, therefore, it can become a really disabling factor. But, let’s try to understand what the causes may be and how to behave.

Tiredness during the day, exhaustion and sleepiness are alarm bells that should not be underestimated and which should be remedied immediately. Usually, they are attributable to the lack of a good night’s rest but the causes can also be different. Behind chronic fatigue, in fact, further problems can be hidden such as: depression, stress, anxiety or other pathologies. Among the latter, we think of: diabetes, alterations in sodium levels, narcolepsy, hypothyroidism, hypercalcemia.

Taking certain medications, particularly antihistamines and tranquilizers, can also cause this phenomenon. Therefore, fatigue during the day can resolve itself in a temporary situation but also be the indicator of more serious pathologies. Another cause to consider is the obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, which affects more than 4 million people in Italy. These are nocturnal interruptions in breathing, which cause deep snoring and continuous micro-awakenings. The latter, in turn, determine a fragmentation of rest and its ineffectiveness. Hence, the exhaustion and lack of energy. But, let’s see how to effectively counter this ailment. First of all, it is necessary to go to the specialist and perform a polysomnography. At that point, once the extent of the problem has been identified, a therapy appropriate to the type of patient and his / her lifestyle will be prescribed. All this, also considering the intake of specific drugs.

How to improve sleep quality

There are, then, some precautions that we can take to improve the quality of sleep, which are the following:

1) establish regular sleep patterns, trying to go to bed and wake up at the same time;

2) avoid having dinner just before going to bed;

3) avoid taking tea, coffee, ginseng and other exciting substances, from the early afternoon;

4) turn off electronic devices such as TV, PC and telephone at least 30 minutes before going to sleep;

5) maintain an optimal room temperature, neither too hot nor too cold;

6) take natural supplements that promote sleep, such as valerian and passionflower.

