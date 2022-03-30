How many readers happen to arrive in the evening, after a long day of work, and experience a tiredness that is difficult to explain? Perhaps it is not a one-off, but a constant, almost disabling condition.

You always feel tired, and more and more often, and when you go to bed in the evening you can’t help but wonder why. Finding yourself every day with tiredness, eye discomfort and headache, in fact, can be particularly annoying. Not only that, neglecting these problems could also become dangerous in the long run.

It would be easy to blame chronic fatigue, poor eating or the fact that you sleep or move little. However, these are not the only reasons.

Five bad habits would be enough to explain why you always feel tired.

One of the main reasons would be to not drink enough water. Several studies have shown that drinking at least 2 liters of water a day helps you feel less tired. In the groups of the experiments, those who were well hydrated were shown to have an overall better mood and to feel more active.

Another seemingly stupid reason why you always feel tired is never leaving the house. The sun increases the production of vitamin D, the substance that keeps bones healthy, the balance of the nervous system and the regularity of the circadian cycle. Basically, getting some air during the day would help you rest better at night.

Tiredness, eye discomfort and headaches could be the indicators of these 5 very common and very dangerous mistakes for health

The other mistakes are more of a habitual nature than of health.

The workflow should not be interrupted under any circumstances, unless absolutely necessary. This is a tip to focus better, be more productive and therefore get less tired. Phone calls, messages, and above all notifications from social networks are all distractions that would prevent you from managing your day well. Basically, it would be best to focus on the work you are doing, taking regular small breaks for distractions.

The workspace is also important in this sense: the order of one’s office or desk also stimulates a mental order. In times of smartworking it is easy to confuse the workspace with the home one, with all that goes with it. Princeton University has shown that a desk in chaos distracts and limits the brain’s ability to focus. A good solution is to take five minutes every day to rearrange the workspace. Even the virtual one follows the same rules. It would be better to concentrate your work in a few really useful windows.

Finally, the last bad habit to avoid is bad breathing. In fact, we must remember that the diaphragm is a precious tool to better oxygenate the blood and, consequently, the brain, which will tire less.