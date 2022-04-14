Headache, tachycardia and fatigue are symptoms shared by many diseases, sometimes serious and sometimes less. However, they could simply indicate a shortage of a precious element indispensable for life: water.

These symptoms, in fact, seem to be the alarm bell for a dehydrated body. A condition that would seem distant to many, but which is instead easily encountered.

Many people, in fact, during their day and, consequently, over the weeks and months, tend to drink a quantity of water considered insufficient for the correct functioning of the body.

However, thanks to the numerous repair mechanisms that the body quickly puts in place, many tend not to notice this deficiency.

Tiredness, headache, tachycardia and low blood pressure could indicate a deficiency of this precious element for the health of the body

Water is actually a vital element for the human body. Usually the 72 hour threshold should not be exceeded without introducing it. This precious element, in fact, in addition to being a constituent of the organism, takes part in the functioning of numerous biological processes.

Symptoms that indicate a water shortage

The 5 most common symptoms of insufficient hydration could be the following, let’s see what they are.

First of all it must be said that a lack of water can cause a state of general malaise. You may feel very tired and fatigued, you may experience a big headache or a severe migraine, for no apparent reason. In fact, water would be able to counteract fatigue. It would also be essential for the proper functioning of the metabolism and muscles.

Tachycardia and dizziness are additional symptoms common to those potentially in a state of dehydration. A lack of water, in fact, could cause water imbalances, creating an alteration of heartbeats. In addition, dizziness and vertigo may occur and, in severe cases, even fainting.

Cystitis and kidney problems could also be caused by insufficient water in the body. In fact, if you don’t drink enough, you could easily get bacterial infections of the urinary tract such as cystitis, but also prostatitis. In the most severe and protracted cases, this could favor the formation of kidney stones.

Furthermore, problems such as constipation and widespread swelling are linked to insufficient water. In addition, all this would favor the appearance of water retention, which in turn would cause the formation of cellulite and that feeling of swollen legs. Furthermore, if you drink a little, intestinal transit would also slow down, favoring phenomena such as constipation and the sensation of a swollen stomach.

Finally, symptoms such as irritability and difficulty concentrating, but also mental confusion and difficulty in memorizing would be linked to a lack of water.

Useful tips

The advice, therefore, would be to introduce the right amount of water daily, so as to favor the right water supply for the health of the whole organism.

So fatigue, headache, tachycardia and low blood pressure could really indicate a lack of this precious element for the health of the body.

