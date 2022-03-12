There are numerous symptoms common to various pathologies which in reality are also an indication of other disorders that are not necessarily serious.

Tiredness, joint and muscle pains especially in the lower back and chest, dry skin, digestive disorders, depression, could all be symptoms related to a vitamin C deficiency.

Also called ascorbic acid, vitamin C is water-soluble and is regularly consumed through food.

Tiredness, joint and muscle pain but also depression could be the alarm bell of the lack of this precious vitamin

A very important micronutrient for the body and for the performance of numerous functions.

Vitamin C would fight oxidative stress by counteracting the phenomena of aging. It would also promote the formation of collagen. A very important and widely spread protein in the body, which would help us keep the skin supple and healthy joints.

It would favor the absorption of folic acid, a vitamin belonging to group B, essential for processes linked to DNA.

It would favor the absorption of precious minerals, such as iron, calcium, zinc, magnesium.

Finally it would be able to prevent the formation of carcinogenic substances. In addition to promoting blood circulation by counteracting the stagnation of liquids.

The ideal amount to take per day would be 70 mg for women and 90 for men. On the other hand, its intake could be contraindicated in patients subject to renal insufficiency or undergoing dialysis.

In any case, before any integration it would be preferable to consult your doctor.

Where to find it

Easily consumed through the introduction of fruit and vegetables and in particular in fresh food. The foods richest in vitamin C are citrus fruits, kiwis, strawberries, spinach, radicchio, peppers but also cabbage and broccoli.

Its quantity in these foods is variable as it depends on various factors, the degree of ripeness of the food, seasonality, conservation.

Vitamin C like all other vitamins has a particularly delicate molecular structure. In fact, it is very affected by some external conditions such as temperature. In fact, too high temperatures can destroy it. It is water-soluble and volatile and therefore tends to disperse in liquids and easily volatilize in the air.

Which cooking to prefer

As indicated above, we can get vitamin C through food, but also through the use of supplements. However, it is essential to take some small precautions when choosing the methods of cooking fruit and vegetables. Better to prefer not very aggressive methods such as steam cooking or microwave cooking, which avoid a large dispersion of micronutrients.

Recommended reading

Against sudden memory lapses and to protect the brain from premature aging, here is a very precious food that would be rich in vitamins and antioxidants