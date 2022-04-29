It can happen to everyone to have moments of depression in this period. In fact, this phenomenon can happen during the seasons. Especially in the morning you don’t really want to get out of bed. During the day, you may experience drops in energy and sometimes even some sleepiness. A certain apathy also spreads and we would really like a shock, to get us back in shape.

It is true that these phenomena could depend on the change of season and are typical of the spring period. In fact, the body needs to adapt to the changing climate. Temperatures rise and the days get longer. These changes require the body to make adjustments, which also lead to a greater sense of fatigue in general.

Some diseases that involve fatigue

However, it is not just the change of seasons that entails all of this. So beware of tiredness, lack of energy and sleepiness. These could be due to some pathologies, which we may not think we have.

One of these is anemia, whose iron and red blood cell deficiency leads to all of these. Hypothyroidism, a low-functioning thyroid gland, and diabetes also manifest this way. Diabetes is also accompanied by the need to pee often and drink often. Hypothyroidism also involves muscle aches and weight gain.

Two other pathologies that manifest themselves in this way are celiac disease and mononucleosis. The first is gluten intolerance, which in the long run could also affect the colon, with irritable bowel syndrome. Mononucleosis is a disease that can be overcome, but whose aftermath can last for several years.

Tiredness, lack of energy and sleepiness could be the harbingers of a bad brain disease and some annoying conditions

There are also a number of diseases that are little known as carriers of fatigue. Two are also of psychological origin and are anxiety and depression. When anxiety invades the person, and it is no longer a fact related to a passing situation, it is worrying. This constant state of anxiety sucks up the vital energies, and leads to physical and mental fatigue.

The same could be said for depression, in this case it is a real disease. It affects sleep, making it easy to feel tired during the day.

But tiredness and especially sleepiness could be caused by Parkinson’s disease. Symptoms associated with it are a certain slowness in speaking, in performing automatic movements. Depression, loss of balance while walking, tremor while resting and even some sleepiness. The latter is also associated with anemia, diabetes, hypothyroidism, diseases already seen above.

When you have the impression that your tiredness or fatigue is not due to transient phenomena, then it is advisable to consult a doctor.

