To ensure a long and peaceful life, it is essential to follow a healthy diet rich in all the micro and macronutrients that meet the needs of the body. Often our attention is focused solely on the supply of vitamins, but in reality, mineral salts are also important for our health.

In fact, the latter are fundamental for the constitution of many tissues and are essential factors for biological functions and development. Sometimes feeling tired, poor concentration and tachycardia could also depend on the lack of an important mineral, such as magnesium.

This mineral is essential for the normal function of the muscle tissue of the heart, muscles and nervous system. It also affects the development and strength of bones and the metabolism of carbohydrates. The absorption of magnesium is then facilitated by the presence of proteins and the action of vitamin D.

Tiredness, poor concentration and tachycardia could indicate the deficiency of this mineral which, if not integrated, could lead to early dementia and Alzheimer’s

According to a study published in the Neurology Journal, serum magnesium levels could be associated with the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s. The researchers measured magnesium levels in 9,569 participants with an average age of 65 who did not suffer from any type of dementia. Over time, 823 participants were diagnosed with dementia during a 7/8 year follow-up. In particular, the study found that both low and high magnesium levels were associated with an increased risk of dementia.

Therefore it is extremely important to keep our body under control, through checks and tests and not to underestimate symptoms such as fatigue, tachycardia or anxiety.

Our body in fact exactly like a machine when something is wrong turns on alarm bells that should not be underestimated. Magnesium is in fact essential for the production of energy and is required for the synthesis of DNA, RNA and glutathione, an important antioxidant. Many foods are a source of magnesium, but, in the event of a deficiency, we can supplement our diet especially with green leafy vegetables such as spinach. The latter are also rich in antioxidants capable of controlling the absorption of sugars and cholesterol in the blood. Finally, legumes, dried fruit, bananas and in general all foods rich in fiber which are excellent sources of magnesium can be added.

