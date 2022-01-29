It happens more and more often nowadays that more people are subjected to excessive stress, hectic rhythms, changes in habits and that they manifest problems such as physical and mental fatigue, dizziness, recurrent headaches, as well as muscle aches and sleepiness even during the day.

In fact, we often feel fatigued during the day and have difficulty carrying out daily activities. Sometimes it happens to have real concentration problems so much that we don’t remember things. In some cases we even struggle to stand up and keep the eyelids open.

These symptoms are often related to each other and depend on concatenating causes.

For example, chronic fatigue, difficulty concentrating and memory may be due to a lack of sleep and an unregulated diet. In fact, even the quality and quantity of the foods we introduce affects these factors.

Tiredness, sleepiness and muscle aches could warn you that there is a deficiency of this vitamin and that you must take action.

However, many of these symptoms can also be linked to a lack of vitamins and micronutrients. For example tingling in the hands and feet, shortness of breath and memory loss could indicate a lack of vitamin B12.

Ascorbic acid

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin therefore it must be taken through food.

Its main function would be to participate in metabolic reactions such as the biosynthesis of hormones and collagen.

It would have strong antioxidant powers and would help raise the body’s immune defenses. In addition to keeping the bones, teeth and blood vessels in good health.

Vitamin C deficiency could also generate symptoms such as gum bleeding, muscle pain and bleeding in the most severe cases.

The daily amount to be taken would be around 70 mg. It is also not recommended to abuse vitamin C, which could cause the appearance of other problems such as nausea, diarrhea, dizziness and hot flashes.

Good sources of vitamin C can be found in foods such as kiwifruit, rocket, peppers and citrus fruits.

In addition, consuming foods rich in vitamin C promotes the absorption of an important mineral. In fact, here are some tricks that could help us absorb it better.

So fatigue, sleepiness and muscle aches could warn you that there is a major vitamin C deficiency.

Deepening

Lack of these vitamins could cause hair loss, here’s how to prevent hair loss with these valuable foods