Fatigue is a condition often present in our life and certainly the amount of food we ingest affects our state of form.

Eating little could make us feel weak while the opposite is not true. To feel good it is not important how much we eat but what we eat, the quality of food is essential.

Many studies have tried to investigate the links between depression and food, and some have been able to identify foods that could benefit us in our fight against anxieties and fears.

Eating with quality

Spreading out meals throughout the day, the right caloric intake, sports activity and choosing quality foods could help us win the battle against fatigue, weakness, depression and anxiety.

There are 3 foods that would be able to make a difference. Let’s see what they are.

Unprocessed nuts are high in calories and antioxidants. In moderate quantities during snacks it is always recommended to give us the right boost.

Plain yogurt is non-caloric and is important for calcium, probiotic effects and because it aids digestion.

Pumpkin and sunflower seeds are rich in magnesium and are the best replacements for sugary and caloric snacks that unbalance the daily nutritional balance.

During the snacks, then, we should consume a strengthening herbal tea if we feel weak and are in reserve with energy. Orange tea is rich in vitamin C and can be easily prepared by pouring the squeezed juice into boiling water and adding a teaspoon of honey.

The herbal teas that we can prepare by infusing the ginseng roots or cinnamon sticks are also excellent. A cup a day of these preparations are able to perfectly complement our diet.

Tiredness, weakness, depression and anxiety could be countered by 3 foods that go well with these herbal teas

Taking care of our brains must always be a priority when choosing our diet. Some foods would be particularly efficient in the fight against depression and anxiety states.

Fermented psychobiotic foods other than yoghurt such as kefir would be able to control the effects of excess cortisol in the body. In addition, they would increase serotonin, which is the good mood hormone.

The consumption of dark chocolate, 70% upwards, can also have these properties. The tryptophan present in chocolate is an amino acid precursor of serotonin and together with theobromine it recharges the energy of our body when we are in difficulty.

The same goes for the avocado, which lately is gaining great prominence and is often included in diets that fight depressive and anxious states. Rich in vitamin E, it would be a panacea for our cells.

Alongside these foods we can consume, once a day, an herbal tea based on passion flower, sambuca and mint. It has a delicate taste and stimulates the endorphins of the nervous system, providing nutrients and active ingredients that are ideal for controlling stress and bad mood.

