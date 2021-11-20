Tireless Gubellini, the favorite is Cardoso Cr – Sport

Fil rouge is the return of the Milanese top driver Pietro Gubellini, at the start in five of the seven races. Favorite in the highlight, the sixth, thanks to Cardoso Cr, three years in constant growth due to the careful training of Fausto Barelli in that of Bareggio, will start at the start forcing the penalized Corsaronero Font, Cristal Trio and Charles Op to an onerous and onerous pursuit , led by rivals Roberto Vecchione, Marco Stefani and Maurizio Cheli. Already on the shields since the opening, with the agile four-year-old Bergecchia Dr – however threatened by Beethoven Grif with Nicola Salacone and Beatrice Trio with Marco Stefani – in the second race Gubellini will drive the filly Dakota Cr, who will have to contend with Diluca Mo, well located and just as well guided by Marcello Di Nicola, while intriguing the rookie Daghi Daghi with Alessandro Fonte and Dubai Tor with Vecchione. The prediction in the fourth is more uncertain, with Angelina Jolie and ours forced into a hard battle with Arizona Jet, Atena Risaia Trgf and Vamos Op, while in the fifth he will not go to the arena, leaving Roberto Ruvolo to compete with Christine Erre, Vecchione with Cristofaro San and Stefani with Cristalda Col. In closing Lorenzo Besana will present the rather clear favorite Ze ‘Firo, therefore Gubellini with Alter Ego Club and the revelation Zagor Mtt with Francesco Pettinari will have to give all the skills to compete for the success.







