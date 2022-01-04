Tiscali and Linkem together to become the fifth Italian fixed-line telecommunications operator

Not only the TIM node with the proposed purchase of the KKR fund, in the world of TLC there has been a new movement in the last few hours concerning Linkem and Tiscali. The boards of directors of Tiscali Spa and Linkem Retail SRL (Linkem Retail), a company wholly owned by Linkem Spa, have approved the merger project by incorporation of Linkem Retail into Tiscali.

The Merger is part of a more complex and articulated operation aimed at integrating the Tiscali Group and the retail branch of the Linkem Group into a single corporate and commercial entity in order to develop synergies, consolidate and strengthen the market position.

Upon completion of the operation, Tiscali will be the fifth operator in the fixed market and first in the segment of ultra-broadband access in FWA + FTTH technologies with an overall market share of 19.4%, strategically positioned to make the most of the potential of FTTH and 5G FWA technologies.

“The purpose of the operation is to enhance the market and development opportunities associated with the implementation of the PNRR thanks to the offer of fixed, mobile, 5G, cloud and smart city services dedicated to families, businesses and public administrations”, say know the two companies.

Following the merger, Linkem will become the owner of a 62% stake in the share capital of Tiscali. The operation should finish within the first half of 2022 subject to the conditions and consent of the competent authorities.