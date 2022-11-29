Tish, his mother, is in love with a star of the series “Prison Break”!

Two years already that the parents of Miley Cyrus lived apart and finally, they both decided to formalize their situation. On the one hand, Billy Ray Cyrus recently asked for the hand of Australian singer Firerose, 34, whom he met in 2010 on the set of the show Hannah Montana of his daughter Miley Cyrus, and with whom he reconnected during the Covid-19. On the other, Tish Cyrus, Miley’s mom is not left out. She is in a relationship with the star of “Prison Break“Dominic Purcell, 52 years old.

Miley Cyrus’ mom is getting her life back

On Sunday, Tish, 55, posted an Instagram story photo of their couple by the pool. Fans had already spotted the romance on the Web, and had noticed that the partners called each other “baby” and “love“.

Earlier this year, Tish cited irreconcilable differences as the reason her marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus wasn’t working out. In court documents obtained by the press, Tish requested that all marital assets be split in half.

And as a new happiness begins with her Dominic, Tish will have to be on her guard. The actor has a famous ex around him, who hasn’t quite cut the cord with him yet. He was in a relationship with the star of the series “90210″ AnnaLynne McCord (seventeen years her junior), for years. They broke up for the first time in 2014, then reconciled, to separate again in 2018. Last year, again, they were seen kissing in Huntington Beach, California.

Dominic Purcell’s ex is never far away…

In an interview with Giddy’s Marisa Sullivan, AnnaLynne explained about their love story: “Dom and I…had this relationship. Yeah, Dom was my dom. There are many reasons why this man will be my person forever…he’s staying at my house right now – we’re not together [mais] we are a family“.

