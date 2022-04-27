‘Titane’ actor Vincent Lindon chairs the Cannes jury

A year after starring in the Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival, “Titane,” French actor Vincent Lindon will chair the jury that will decide the top prize at this year’s festival.

The Cannes Film Festival announced Tuesday that Lindon will be the president of the jury for next month’s edition in the south of France. Lindon won the best actor award at Cannes in 2015 for his performance in “La loi du marché” (“The Law of the Market”) and was praised in the 2021 edition for his performance in Julia’s gory sci-fi thriller. Ducournau “Titane”.

Completing the jury: British actress and filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Indian star Deepika Padukone, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, French director Ladj Ly, American filmmaker Jeff Nichols and Norwegian director Joachim Trier, whose film “Verdens verste menneske” (“The Worst Person in the World”) also won an award at Cannes last year.

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 17 and will culminate with the awarding of the Palme d’Or on May 28.