Titane, or if David Cronemberg’s films had had a son

Titane is now in the room, perhaps the strangest, most unclassifiable and therefore contemporary winner of the Palme d’Or in recent years

Self Julia Ducournau was not French but American, if he had not made films distributed in the festival circuit but as daring low-key works budget from big studios or sent to platforms, if he hadn’t had actors and actresses known mostly in his homeland but cameos or Hollywood series A names, his would have been an instant success and Titane it would be an immediate cult, potentially with the participation of Nicolas Cage (but we get to that). Instead, he is “only” the winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes this year, a never easy feat and above all for a film of flesh and steel, of women who become pregnant with cars and abundant oddities which, at times, do not you know whether to laugh or be worried.

Everything starts from one woman who rubs cars for work, is one of those car show models whose job is to stand next to the exhibited vehicle and attract the male gaze. It grinds, grinds and grinds, we’ll only figure it out after that’s all petting. Because in the next scene, in the parking lot after the fair, someone approaches her and ends up in murder. Instead of feeling guilty, she will hear the call of the car that after all those preliminaries with the headlights makes her understand that she wants to go all the way, going inside there will be intercourse. She, as we saw in the prologue, is partially after an accident as a child metallic, has a plaque of titanium in the head.

Days after the automotive intercourse, she has leaks but no blood, leaking engine oil. He understands he is pregnant, even if he is not exactly clear of what, and begins the escape that will end up in the strangest place where he could have ended up, in a fire station where he will pretend to be a man (despite the growing belly), but not a man generically, he pretends to be a man. son of a fireman machista who lost it years ago. It seems a very tiring plot actually the strength of Titane it is how smooth and almost natural it flows. A similar story could easily give life to a grotesque film, instead a Julia Ducournau they are interested in the same things they attract David Cronenberg or Shinya Tsukamoto, that is, the contrast between flesh and metal. What in our everyday life appears to us as a relationship (metal is everywhere, in the kitchen as in the car, in computers as in telephones and extends the functions of our body) in the films of these directors is a conflict, it becomes a war for one to penetrate the other. For Julia Ducournau metal is part of us, it is alive. We see it from how it frames the engines, from how it uses oil instead of blood. Metal is not our opposite, rather it is our future.

With very bright colors and charged interpretations, especially by Vincent Lindon, engaged in the role of the macho firefighter, a part that by proximity to the weird dominating so much American independent cinema could easily go to Nicolas Cage (think of Mandy) oa JK Simmons, this incredible film manages to attract with something classic (precisely the mutation of the flesh) and talk about something very modern, that is the transition. The protagonist becomes something else, her sex is confused, she is pregnant, therefore a woman, but everyone thinks she is a man, we saw her at the beginning with a hypersexualized body and she ends up in the greatest possible fluidity. Definitions that ultimately the movie manages to make nothing count anymore. In the films of Cronenberg And Tsukamoto metal makes people worse, threatens them, kills them, in Titane we find that the protagonist improves. It makes it more human.

It is not in contrast to that much science fiction post-1999, the one that tells of how robots are much better than us, they are more tender and sentimental, more authentically human than human beings. And even if it’s hardly a science fiction movie, Titane is a film that uses the hyper-modern language of cinema and abstraction to tell the weakness and fallacy of sexual categories. This, after that Raw, his first film (an incredible debut) had shown the relationship between two sisters in a veterinary school, where in both an old family passion for raw meat is awakened, an insatiable thirst for meat also human.

Not even missing in Titane the thirst for death of others but is tempered by red lights, ballets and No one can judge me from Caterina Caselli, that is, from a type of staging that yesterday we would have labeled as underground and provocative and today it is accepted (and awarded) in the most important festivals of all. Totally digested and indeed chosen by the most important authors. When we ask ourselves what all this emphasis on women’s cinema can lead to and what is the use of forcing our hand to have more female directors or films, we shouldn’t think about the worst outcomes and stupidest films, we should think that probably without this new awareness. Titane would not have been shot and Julia Ducournau it would not emerge.